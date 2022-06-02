For most of its existence, Hollywood has centered its stories on straight, white men, and utilized anyone else to propel their stories forward. When we entered the 2000s, there was a surge of girl-centric storylines during the heyday of teen stars like Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Bynes. During this time, the girly-girl versus tomboy dichotomy had never been stronger, and female leads in these movies were often either idolized for being indifferent to “girly” things or they were completely fashion-obsessed and this caused other characters to look down on them. Girls could either be a jock, a glamour girl, or of course, a nobody-turned-prom-queen when she takes off her glasses and straightens her hair. Coincidentally, most of these movies were directed by grown men trying to illustrate the complexities of being a teenage girl. Enter splash-hit Aquamarine in 2006, with three complex female leads who are unabashedly themselves, each with distinct personalities and complicated life experiences. In her directorial debut, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum – also known as Liz Allen – uses this story to showcase the importance of female friendship and flush the “male gaze” out to sea.

To offer some context, Aquamarine tells the story of teen best friends Hailey (JoJo Levesque) and Claire (Emma Roberts) who live in the fictional town of Baybridge, Florida. The girls are both desperate to keep Hailey from moving to Australia for her mother’s work, and desperate to gain the attention of heart-throb lifeguard Raymond (Jake McDorman). Everything changes when a mermaid named Aquamarine (Sara Paxton) comes ashore in an attempt to avoid an arranged marriage and prove to her father that love exists. Hailey and Claire aid Aqua on her mission to win Raymond’s love after learning that if you help a mermaid, you are granted a wish.

Image via 20th Century Fox

At first glance, the central conflict of this movie hinging on Aquamarine getting a boy’s attention and making him fall in love with her doesn’t exactly scream “girl power.” However, when we think about how everything stems from Aqua blazing her own trail and Hailey and Claire giving up their own attachment to Raymond in order to keep their friendship intact, it goes much deeper than a boy-meets-girl love story.

RELATED: 8 Teen Films That Defined the Early 2000s

One of the most significant things is that this movie lets its lead characters take joy in things that society often deems frivolous. We see it all the time: beauty products, magazines, media, and clothing are marketed specifically toward teenage girls, but if girls choose to indulge in these trends, they are labeled as vain and vapid. Hailey and Claire are shamelessly passionate about their love of boys, shopping, and teen magazines. As they lounge on the beach and quiz each other on Raymond trivia, Claire pores over her TeenChic with the earnestness and focus of a seasoned professor. This recurring topic of teen magazines also touches on the many conflicting messages imposed on girls. It’s important to be forward but coy, flirty but demure, and somehow entirely available yet totally unattainable at the same time. The movie pokes fun at how ridiculous these tips and tricks are, but the jokes aren’t made at the girls’ expense.

Regarding the tomboy versus girly-girl trope, Liz Allen treats these girls not as stock characters but as real people with varying senses of style. Always ready for action, Hailey spends most of this movie with her hair in a practical ponytail and her body shielded from the sun in baggy outfits. The cautious and youthful Claire opts more for floral prints and flowy skirts. While throughout the movie their styles vary as the girls get mall makeovers and dress up, there is never an ugly duckling transformation like audiences are often used to. The important evolutions in this film are emotional rather than physical.

Image via 20th Century Fox

As should always be the case, the girls’ appearances aren’t nearly as significant to the story as their emotional transformations. Perhaps the best part of Liz Allen’s direction in Aquamarine is her use of the straight female gaze. Our movie-watching minds have been trained over the years to expect certain perspectives. The “male gaze” runs rampant in the media we consume, and we barely bat an eye at the long, leering shots up women’s bodies when they enter a room. We’re so familiar with hyper-sexualization that we hardly even notice it anymore. Allen takes this and flips it, both exploiting the technique and also making fun of it to show us how ridiculous the voyeurism really is.

Throughout the movie we see Raymond through the eyes of our young female protagonists, eyes smoldering and lips pursed as he dives into pools and leaps over fences in slow motion. This use of the gaze takes the focus off of the girls’ appearances and allows their actions to speak for them while Raymond is treated as the eye candy. It’s worth mentioning though, that in spite of being objectified throughout the movie, Raymond proves himself as more than a grade-A himbo through his constant kindness and reassurance. He sticks up for Claire when Cecilia makes fun of her, he doesn’t make fun of Aquamarine’s jerky mermaid dancing, and he never looks down on the younger girls who are clearly obsessed with him.

An honorable mention for character development can even be given to mean-girl Cecilia who, to quote Claire, is a total sand-witch. However, even as she manipulates and bullies her way through this movie, we are given glimpses into how Cecilia has had to earn attention that should be willingly given. Her news-reporter father barely gives her the time of day until she has a story to offer him, but when it blows up on live TV and embarrasses him he yells at her for being attention-seeking. We see the hurt in her eyes when she sees Raymond and Aqua dancing together at the Last Splash party, and even her friends bail on her because they feel that she’s too much to deal with. While her character is never redeemed, we get insight into her motivations and ultimate insecurities that cause her to lash out.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Something else that Allen does a great job of is juxtaposing the everyday stresses of being a teen with the major life experiences that they go through, while always taking every feeling seriously. Sometimes in life, there is nothing more important to you than the person you’re crushing on, or the stress of starting high school without your best friend, and these feelings are treated as totally valid. However, both Hailey and Claire have intense life experiences that are explored in the movie and add an extra layer of depth to the characters.

When we first meet them, Hailey is established as the more outspoken of the two, always ready with a quick comeback whether it be to her well-meaning mother or mean girls at the beach. While the two girls operate as a pair and have similar goals, Hailey has a noticeable protective instinct towards Claire and tends to be the leader and decision-maker. By comparison, Claire is dependent and fearful after the drowning of her parents, letting this fear dictate most of her decisions and even earning her the affectionate nickname “Clairedy-Cat” from Hailey. When the girls meet Aquamarine, she brings an unwavering optimism to the group and is completely unfiltered, seeing the human world with a childlike fascination. She’s delightfully confident and never doubts that Raymond has every reason to fall in love with her.

As the story progresses, and we learn more about the characters, we get to see the vulnerability under Hailey’s unperturbed facade, and the dormant fierceness in Claire, both of which come out when their friends need it. When the ever-certain Aquamarine flees for the ocean when Raymond bails on her for a date, Hailey loses hope that she’ll be able to wish to stay in Baybridge. Seeing her friends’ despair, Claire takes action and goes to confront Raymond, finally coming into her own as a leader. Meanwhile, Hailey reveals to Aqua that her father left when she was younger, and this complicated her idea of love. She admits to not knowing as much as she claims to, but is steadfast in her belief that true love exists and that Aqua shouldn’t give up on it. Later in the movie, Hailey grows further when she comes to realize how her actions and attitude could be selfishly affecting her mom, and realizes how hard her mom has worked for the career that Hailey wants to sabotage.

Image via 20th Century Fox

By showing how Hailey and Claire push themselves out of their comfort zones when their friends require it, the movie enforces the importance of friendship and also encourages girls to take risks. Throughout the movie, Claire consistently turns down opportunities like climbing the water tower or swimming with dolphins because she is so paralyzed by her fear and doubt. However, just as she takes control when she sees Hailey and Aqua in distress, when Aquamarine is being pulled out to sea by her dad and Hailey goes to jump in, Claire doesn’t hesitate to dive in with her. Additionally, once Hailey and Claire reach Aqua, and they tell her that they love her, this love is proven just as important as the romantic kind as Aqua’s father takes it as proof that love exists.

During an era rife with Cinderella stories and dramatic kisses in the rain, this showcasing of the importance of platonic love is wildly refreshing. While Raymond and Aqua do form a romantic relationship at the end of the movie, it is secondary to reinforcing the deep love that Hailey and Claire have for each other. This is coupled with the knowledge that this love will survive the distance of Hailey’s move while allowing both girls to grow on their own.

At the end of the day, all of this is not to say that Aquamarine is the be-all-end-all of quality female representation, it obviously isn't. The movie centers around the struggles and triumphs of exclusively straight, skinny, white blonde girls, which we all know is only a small fraction of those who deserve to have their voices heard. However, given the types of stories that were circulating during this time, Aquamarine felt like a conscious effort to portray young girls who are multi-faceted, loyal, and strong, encouraging viewers to embrace change, and be confident in who they are.

'Abandoned' Trailer Teases a Descent into Madness with Emma Roberts and John Gallagher Jr.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Shaina Weatherhead (3 Articles Published) Shaina is a features writer for Collider who is thrilled to have found a good use for her English degree. When she's not writing, she can be found making stop-motion movies, hanging out with her chihuahua, Bug, and trying to keep up with the ever-expanding MCU. More From Shaina Weatherhead

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe