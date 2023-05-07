Over 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by the ocean. The great big blue is a strange and wondrous part of this planet, full of creatures, reefs, and flora that seem to come from another world. It’s an area both well-known and mysterious and has become a popular setting for many imaginative stories.

Some of those stories explore the wonder and beauty of locations such as coral reefs or mythical kingdoms. Others examine the dangers of the waves and some of their more volatile inhabitants. Some simply utilize the setting to their advantage, while others use the ocean backdrop to explore deeper themes of man, nature, and existence.

10 Finding Nemo (2003)

No animated film before or since has depicted the ocean as masterfully as Finding Nemo. After his son gets captured by divers, an anxious clownfish named Marlin (Albert Brooks) sets out to find him. Accompanied by a forgetful Pacific blue tang named Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), they encounter both dangers and helpful faces as news of Marlin’s journey spreads across the sea.

Taking place in the oceans and reefs near Sydney, Australia, every famous sea creature is represented. From sharks to turtles and whales to anglerfish, these animals all have a hand in telling a story of how far a dad is willing to go for his kid.

9 Moby Dick (1956)

Moby Dick, Herman Melville’s classic tale of men at sea, has been adapted several times for film and TV. But none stand out in memory more than the 1956 version starring Gregory Peck as Captain Ahab. The sailor Ishmael (Richard Basehart) tells of his voyage on the whaling ship Pequod, captained by a one-legged man named Ahab.

The obsessed captain seeks to hunt against a giant white whale that has sunk several ships and bit off his leg. While the novel’s themes of existentialism are downplayed for the sake of adventure, it is still a fun and great cinematic experience nonetheless.

8 Life of Pi (2012)

Many a story have been told of men surviving a shipwreck. But few can say they’ve had a hungry Bengal tiger for company. Pi (Irrfan Khan) recollects his life, explicitly recounting a shipwreck he experienced when he was sixteen (Suraj Sharman). Stuck on a lifeboat with a tiger named Richard Parker, the two struggle to survive for 227 days together.

They deal with other animals, the dangers of the sea, and finding food wherever they can. Life of Pi deals extensively with man’s relationship with nature and religion, brought to life with breathtaking visual effects.

7 The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) is an oceanographer experiencing both professional and personal struggles. For his next documentary, he decides to film his quest to the ocean’s depths to kill the mysterious “Jaguar Shark” that killed his best friend.

Inspired by real-life documentarian Jacques Cousteau, Murray leads an all-star ensemble in a quirky adventure with troubled characters and colorful sea life. As director Wes Anderson applies his quirky signature style to the wonders of the deep, the undersea creatures are done with stop-motion by Coraline director Henry Selick.

6 The Abyss (1989)

People believe alien life forms could come from the sky in outer space. But The Abyss argues we should be looking closer to home. A U.S. SEAL team sent to salvage a sunken Nuclear submarine is soon trapped, and their communication with the outside world is lost. Tensions begin to mount as it becomes apparent someone or something is stalking them.

One of James Cameron’s earlier films, the ocean proves to be an unusual yet effective setting for this science fiction piece. The depiction of the alien creatures may have also inspired the T-1000 in Cameron’s Terminator 2.

5 Sanctum (2011)

In Papua New Guinea, a mysterious cave system is found by a group of researchers led by Master Diver Frank Masters (Richard Roxburgh). But when things begin to go wrong, their planned exit is ruined thanks to a tropical storm. So now Masters and his team, including his estranged son Josh (Rhys Wakefield), must travel through the cave if they hope to survive.

Sanctum is a thriller inspired by a true story – a similar event that happened to the film’s screenwriter, Andrew Wight. While the characters don’t make the wisest decisions, that does not diminish the intensity and drama the film creates.

4 Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

If the oceans on Earth are wondrous, the oceans of Pandora are something else. Years after the first Avatar’s events, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) have lived with their children in relative peace. But when human invaders return, they must flee to the home of another Na’vi tribe. The difference is that this tribe adapted to the ocean reefs they live near rather than the rainforest.

James Cameron has spent much of his career making groundbreaking films set in or about the ocean. By setting it on another world as well as using motion-capture characters, Avatar: The Way of Water may be his most inventive utilization of underwater filming technology yet.

3 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Based on the Jules Verne novel of the same name, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is a live-action Disney epic. It follows marine biologist Pierre Aronnax (Paul Lukas), sent with two companions to investigate reports of a sea monster sinking warships. After their ship is sunk, they discover the monster is actually a submarine called the Nautilus.

Piloted by the eccentric Captain Nemo (James Mason), the Nautilus shows its passengers adventures and wonders both under and over the sea. It’s a steampunk fantasy that only Jules Verne could create.

2 Aquaman (2018)

The underwater kingdom of Atlantis has been explored in several different films, but it perhaps has never looked better than it did in Aquaman. Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) is the son of a lighthouse keeper (Temuera Morrison) and the Queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman).

After saving the world with the Justice League, he’s come home to protect his throne from his evil half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). With blindingly good underwater fight scenes, a sense of fun, and proven the king of the seven seas has more to offer than just talking to fish.

1 Moana (2016)

When the heart of an ancient goddess has been stolen and given birth to a destructive monster, it seems only a girl named Moana (Auli’I Cravalho) can save it. So she ventures out to save the day with the help of the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and rediscover her heritage as a descendant of voyagers.

Few movies can say they have the ocean itself as a supporting character. True to its nature, the sea is mischievous and somewhat dangerous but ultimately supportive of Moana and her journey. It also comes in handy when helping Moana in arguments against Maui.

