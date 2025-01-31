For myself and many others, Aragorn (Vitto Mortensen) is the favorite character from The Lord of the Rings. His presentation as a brooding veteran with a heart of gold makes him an easy person to root for, especially in a world of dwarves, wizards, and elves. However, there is much that people who only watched the theatrical versions of The Lord of the Rings will not know about Aragorn as, in the films, it isn't entirely clear where he comes from, what he's been doing before this, and why he isn't the King of Gondor already. Yet, the brilliance of Peter Jackson's work is the moments of heroism, such as fighting the Nazgûl in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, that get us to love who he actively is, rather than ponder about his past.

In the extended editions and wider texts of J. R. R. Tolkien, we are given more context to Aragorn's lineage and how it affects one very important aspect of his character: his age. Aragorn is not only 87 at the time of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers but lives until the age of 210 before dying. But how is this possible if he is just a man? The answer: he isn't just a man, but a Númenórean.

Aragorn is a Descendant of the Men of Númenor

Númenor was a kingdom we see explored in The Rings of Power and is an island of humans who came to the aid of Middle Earth in the wars against Morgoth in the First Age, when most men fought for the dark lord. As their reward, the Valar gifted them with long life and the island of Númenor. However, they eventually were corrupted by Sauron into hating the Valar, and ended up having their island destroyed with Isildur, Aragorn’s ancestor, fleeing to Middle Earth and creating Gondor and Arnor. To a large degree, the fall of Númenor contributes to the distrust of men that we see throughout The Lord of the Rings, where elves look down upon them, heightened by Isildur's failure to destroy The Ring. This history of failure contributes greatly to Aragorn's doubts about whether he should be king or not, though it must be noted that, in the books, Aragorn actively works toward this goal without doubt.

Peter Jackson's Extended Editions Flesh Out Aragorn's Past Heroics