While J.R.R. Tolkien's detailed history of his fictional world includes thousands of years of different cultures, one family is especially notable. Long before his birth, Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) family influenced Middle-earth. Not only do Aragorn's heroics forever change Middle-earth, but his family history plays a major role in The Lord of the Rings as he reclaims his ancestral title as the King of Gondor. Yet that is only the latest chapter in his family's significant history. His ancestry can be traced back to the First Age and spans three different races: Men, Elf, and even Maia.

Aragorn's Oldest Ancestors Were Elu Thingol and Melian

The first significant figures in Aragorn's family tree are Elu Thingol and Melian. Thingol was one of the three the Vala Oromë took to Valinor as an ambassador to the Valar, who wanted him to convince Elves to join them in the Blessed Realm. Thingol did so, but as he led the Teleri Elves on the Great Journey, Thingol fell in love with the Maia Melian. In Tolkien's world, Maiar are powerful beings who serve the Valar. Melian was known for her wisdom, beauty, and talent for songs of enchantment. Thingol and Melian fell into a trance, which resulted in many Teleri Elves staying in Beleriand to look for their leader rather than continuing to Valinor. Thingol and Melian established the first Elven Kingdom of Doriath, leading those who stayed behind. Not only was Thingol an Elf King, but he instigated the Quest for the Silmarils, which ultimately led to his death.

Early Men of Aragorn's Family Tree Include Barahir and Emeldir

Image via New Line Cinema

Aragorn's family consists of legendary Men as well as Elves, including Barahir and Emeldir. Heir to the House of Bëor, Barahir helped to rescue Finrod, the brother of Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), from capture during the Dagor Bragollach. In return, Barahir received a promise of friendship and the Ring of Barahir, which Aragorn wore generations later. Emeldir, the Man-hearted, is a hero as well, leading the women and children of Dorthonion to safety as they fled Morgoth's forces. But for all their courage, Barahir and Emeldir may be best known as the parents of Beren.

Before Aragorn and Arwen, Came Beren and Lúthien

Image via William Morrow

Barahir and Emeldir's son, Beren, fell in love with Lúthien, Thingol and Melain's daughter, and the pair became the first human and Elf pairing in Middle-earth. Not only does Beren and Lúthien's relationship parallel Aragorn's love for Arwen (Liv Tyler) in The Lord of the Rings, but it is also an important chapter of the story of the Silmarils. Believing Beren was not good enough for his daughter, Thingol would not let the couple wed unless Beren recovered a Silmaril from the Crown of Morgoth. With help from many, including Lúthien, Beren succeeds, but it is swallowed by the great wolf Carcharoth. In slaying Carcharoth, Beren dies, but becomes the first man to return to life when Lúthien dies of grief and sings a song so moving that Mandos takes pity on them, reviving the lovers but giving them a mortal life.

Aragorn Had Half-Elvish Ancestors in Elwing and Eärendil

Image via New Line Cinema

Elwing and Eärendil are the next important ancestors. Elwing is the granddaughter of Beren and Lúthien through their son Dior, who inherited Thingol's kingdom of Doriath, but Doriath fell in the Second Kingslaying. While both of her parents were killed, Elwing escaped with the Silmaril to Havens of Sirion, where she married Eärendil. The sons of Fëanor found her, and rather than being caught, Elwing cast herself and the Simaril into the ocean, where the Vala Ulmo transformed her into a bird. She flew to Eärendil, who had set sail to search for his parents. Eärendil changed his course, sailng to Valinor to protect the Silmaril and beg for the Valar's aid, which they received. As a reward for the deed, the Valar allowed the Half-elven couple to choose if they would be Elves or Men, and both chose Elves. Eärendil became a mariner, protecting the Silmaril, the sun, and the moon.

Aragorn's Númenorean Bloodline Ran From Elros to Amandil

Image via Prime Video

The sons of Elwing and Eärendil also got to choose between Elves and Men, taking different paths. While fans are more familiar with Elrond (Hugo Weaving), Elros is Aragorn's ancestor, technically making Aragorn and Arwen related, but many generations removed. Choosing to be counted among his human ancestors, Elros had a mortal life, though he and his descendants had a much longer life than most men. At the start of the Second Age, Elros became the first King of Númenor. The Valar gifted this island to the Men who fought against Morgoth in the Wars of Beleriand. Over the years, Númenor divided, some remaining faithful to the Valar and others not. Aragorn's ancestors were among the Faithful, becoming the Lords of Andúnië in the West of Númenor. More than 20 generations after Elros, Amandil, the last Lord of Andúnië, saw Númenor heading for destruction and departed to Valinor to beg for the Valar's mercy on those who remained true to them. While Amandil disappeared, many of the Faithful survived, including his son.

Aragorn's Claim to Gondor Began with Elendil, the High King

Image via New Line Cinema

Elendil (Peter McKenzie), Amandil's son, led his people to Middle-earth, saving many of the Númenorean Faithful and several of the palantíri. He founded the Kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor, which is how Aragorn has a claim to Gondor. His bloodline also formed the Dúnedain, which Aragorn leads as Elendil's descendant. Elendil opposed Sauron in War of the Last Alliance, which led to his death.

Aragorn's Most Legendary Ancestor Was Isildur