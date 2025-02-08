One of the most interesting debates in The Lord of the Rings lore is about who gets to go to the Undying Lands, especially after the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Bilbo (Ian Holm), Frodo (Elijah Wood), and Sam (Sean Astin) all get to go with Gandalf (Ian McKellen), followed by Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) later on, but Merry (Dominic Monaghan), Pippin (Billy Boyd), and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) are never allowed to sail into the West. Especially in Aragorn's case, this seems a little unfair, given his crucial role in the Fellowship of the Ring, but it actually makes a lot of sense in his story that he stays in Middle-earth.

The Ring-Bearers and Gimli Were Exceptionally Allowed Into Valinor

Via New Line Cinema

Normally, only Elves and the Ainur are allowed into the Undying Lands. Elves, in fact, have an inherent right to make the journey, and the War of the Ring effectively ends their power in Middle-earth, so, unless they go into the West, they will simply fade into non-existence. This is why Legolas has to go, for example. Dwarves aren't usually allowed, but Gimli is a very special case. His friendship with Legolas and deep admiration for Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) begin to mend relations between these two races, leading the Valar to make an exception for him, also considering his role as a hero of Middle-earth.

Bilbo, Frodo, and Sam are completely different cases altogether. The three of them all have carried the One Ring at some point, and this left a mark on their bodies and spirits that simply could never heal completely in Middle-earth. Their journey into Valinor is a reward for their deeds, but it is primarily about healing, so they can live free from the pain and weariness inflicted by the One Ring. The three Ring-bearers and Gimli all eventually die, too, as the Undying Lands do not grant immortality; they simply live out the remainder of their lives in peace.

Aragorn Remaining in Middle-Earth Is Tied to the Fate of Men