The Big Picture Arby's is partnering with Paramount+ to celebrate the release of Good Burger 2, offering an exclusive meal that fans will love.

The Good Burger 2 Meal includes the Arby's Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, a Strawberry Shake, and Fries.

Fans can also enjoy a pop-up event in Atlanta, featuring interactive activities and the chance to win Good Burger 2 merch and Arby's gift cards. The movie will be available on Paramount+ starting November 22.

Normally, when a new movie is due for release and it ties in with a corporate brand, the resulting synergy is enough to make you roll your eyes. However, this one sounds delicious and absolutely nothing less as Arby's is teaming up with Paramount+ to commemorate the release of Good Burger 2 with an exclusive meal that's sure to be a big hit with fans eagerly anticipating the movie. Good Burger 2, the long-awaited sequel to the '90s cult classic inspired by the Nickelodeon comedy series All That, reunites Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and the original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) in the present day at the iconic fast-food joint, Good Burger, now staffed with a hilarious new crew.

The exclusive meal offered by Arby's — titled The Good Burger 2 Meal — highlights the Arby's Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger — a blend of 51% Wagyu and 49% ground beef —accompanied by a Strawberry Shake and Fries. The burger boasts an American Wagyu blended burger crowned with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun. Ellen Rose, Arby's Chief Marketing Officer, added:

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends."

Get 'Good Burger 2' Swag at the Pop-Up Event Coming to Atlanta, GA

Fans in the Altlanta Area can also head over to the Arby's in Johns Creek on November 16 from 11 AM ET to 7 PM ET to see the location transformed into a real-life Good Burger. The pop-up "will feature interactive activities, including a Burgermobile replica perfect for photo ops and chances for attendees to win prizes such as Good Burger 2 merch and Arby’s gift cards." But if you're not in Atlanta don't worry, you will still be able to purchase the new merch — a grey crewneck sweatshirt and a black t-shirt — at ArbysShop.com starting today, while supplies last. The sweatshirt features a full-color design on the front with a googly-eyed burger celebrating the collab, while the black t-shirt features a front and back black and white design with an "I'm Ed" name tag on the front and a variation of the design from the sweatshirt on the back.