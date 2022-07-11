Arcade1Up is releasing exciting new arcade machines based on Capcom and Bandai Namco gaming titles, as part of their ongoing Legacy Edition series. The two new cabinet will feature a number of iconic games, including Ms. Pac Man and Street Fighter.

Ms. Pac-Man Edition is Bandai’s newest arcade machine, and it brings a lot of features for fans to enjoy. For the first time ever, fans can play against their friends via Wi-Fi leaderboards. There will be 14 classic titles total, including Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, and Pac-Mania. Toru Iwatani’s classic Japanese video game franchise, Pac-Man, made its debut in arcades in 1980, and became an instant fan favorite when it branched out to consoles like Atari, with changes in gameplay to include sports and platform formats.

Capcom’s arcade machines are Yoga Flame and Shinku Hadoken Editions. Both machines feature the same title lineups, but the machine’s case will be different depending on its edition. This Legacy Edition features titles such as Street Fighter II, Hyper Fighting, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, and Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, among others. Both versions include Wi-Fi capabilities for online play.

Image via Arcade1Up

RELATED: 'NBA Jam: Shaq Edition' Arcade Cabinet Available For Preorder From Arcade1Up

This arcade machine’s cabinet also shows gorgeous side art created exclusively for Arcade 1Up by Udon Entertainment’s Joe Ng. The art depicts the various characters from the Street Fighter series, with the console containing a world map print. The Yoga Flame version features the same art, but with a golden orange tint and a darker console.

Capcom’s Street Fighter is a classic franchise for any fan of the competitive battle royale video game genre. The franchise got its start in 1987 and has since stretched to include six subsequent installments of the franchise and cross-over games, as well as spin-offs. Its sequel, Street Fighter II, paved the way and laid the groundwork for many one-on-one fighting game franchises that followed.

Arcade1Up has been one of the best arcade cabinet companies since its opening. It sells beautifully crafted cabinets with wonderful artwork as well as accessories. They also provide wonderful options for gaming tables and pinball machines. Needless to say, they’re an arcade connoisseur’s dream come true.

These Bandai Namco and Capcom Arcade1Up Legacy Editions can be pre-ordered from the company’s website. Free shipping is available for a limited time for those who pre-order any of the arcade machines. Obviously, Arcade1Up’s Legacy Editions continue to be top-notch and would make a great addition to any modern arcade room.