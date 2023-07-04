Nicolas Cage, the beloved and hard-working star of National Treasure and other hit films, has a lot of movies coming out in the near future, but one of the most exciting projects Cage will be starring in is Arcadian, a post-apocalyptic action thriller directed by Benjamin Brewer. The film's release is still a long time away, so we have a while to wait for this one, but given the premise and the amount of talent involved, we’re already excited. Read on for everything we know so far about Arcadian, including plot details, the exciting cast list, and more.

We don’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but the film has been in post-production since early 2023 so hopefully, we’ll get a release date soon. What we do know is that it is slated to come out sometime in 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Arcadian'?

Arcadian is expected to have a full theatrical release. So be sure to check with your local theaters for showings when it gets a bit closer to release. While the film is likely to move to streaming eventually we don’t have any information on which streamer will be Arcadian's online home just yet.

Is There a Trailer or Promotional Image for 'Arcadian'?

Image via Patrick Redmond

While Arcadian’s trailer isn’t out yet, the first official image has been released. They give us our first look at Nic Cage’s character Paul and his children who are played by Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins as they travel through a post-apocalyptic wasteland. We'll be updating this section with all the Arcadian trailers as and when they're released.

Who's Making 'Arcadian'?

Arcadian will be director Benjamin Brewer’s feature directorial debut, but Brewer has already made a name for himself directing music videos and short films. His short film “A Folded Ocean” was a hit at Sundance and Brewer’s music video work includes hits like the Skrillex, Diplo, and Justin Beiber collaboration “Where Are Ü Now.” Brewer was also the lead visual effects artist for the Oscar-winning hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. With that background, we’re expecting Arcadian to be quite the visual tour de force. Michael Nilon is not only the writer for Arcadian but is also one of the producers. Nilon, who is also Nicolas Cage’s manager, has been involved in many of Cage’s films. He was a producer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Running with the Devil, and Left Behind, among other projects. Nilon also wrote the story for the Jason Momoa film Braven.

Who's In the Cast of 'Arcadian'?

Arcadian’s biggest star is undoubtedly Nicolas Cage. The talented and ubiquitous actor has been in everything from Valley Girl to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Known for his unique acting choices and willingness to play a wide variety of roles, Cage has become a Hollywood icon. His nuanced performance in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas won him an Oscar and his big acting choices when playing opposite John Travolta in Face/Off made the film the camp classic it is today. In 2023 alone, Cage is starring in The Old Way, Renfield, Sympathy for the Devil, and The Retirement Plan.

Cage’s young costars Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins bring a lot of talent and experience as well. Martell starred as Bill Denbrough in It and It: Chapter Two and as Jacob Thrombey in Knives Out. He also starred as Craig in the recent adaptation of Stephen King's story Mister Harrigan’s Phone. Martell will also be in the upcoming Y2K. Jenkins also has an impressive resume given his young age. He previously played Will Robinson in the 2018 Lost in Space adaptation and played Jordan in the recent AppleTV+ series Dear Edward. Jenkins also played the younger version of the title character in Prime Video’s Reacher series. Sadie Soverall has also been confirmed to have a role in Arcadian. Soverall previously played Beatrix in Fate: The Winx Saga and Maisy in Little Bone Lodge. She will also be in the upcoming film Saltburn.

What Is 'Arcadian' About?

Image via Neon

Arcadian was originally intended to be called Sand and Stones. While the title has changed since filming, the basic plot of the action-thriller has not. Nic Cage will play Paul, a man raising his teen sons, played by Martell and Jenkins, in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The family huddles in a remote farmhouse and every night vicious creatures roam the planet, killing anything and anyone they find. A mistake by one of the sons leaves the family open to attack and destroys their fragile peace.

When and Where Did 'Arcadian' Film?

Arcadian was filmed in Ireland. Scenes were reportedly filmed at Ardmore Studios as well as on location in Dublin. We’re looking forward to seeing the gorgeous Irish scenery on display. Filming started in fall of 2022 and was confirmed to have wrapped by early 2023 when the film moved into post-production.

More Films Like Arcadian That You Can Watch Now

A Quiet Place (2018)

Image via Platinum Dunes

The 2018 John Krasinski film A Quiet Place also featured a family eking out a precarious existence in a monster-infested wasteland. Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe play a family whose fluency in sign language gives them a huge advantage in a world where humans live in fear of monsters who hunt by sound. Well received by critics, A Quiet Place has also spawned sequels, with a prequel set to hit theaters in spring 2024.

Bird Box (2018)

Image via Neftlix

Another 2018 film, Bird Box also focused on a family, Sandra Bullock and two young children, who are trying to survive in a world where catching so much as a glimpse of the monsters leads almost immediately to death by suicide. To avoid seeing the monsters people must attempt to navigate their world without using their sense of sight.

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Image via Universal

Knock at the Cabin, the latest outing from M. Night Shyamalan, also focuses on family and the apocalypse. Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge star as Eric and Andrew, a happily married couple who are taking their daughter Wren on a family vacation. When a group of strangers knocks on their door and insists that the only thing that can stop the apocalypse is one of their deaths, things take a turn for the horrifying.

