Nicolas Cage is at the top of the box office right now thanks to his terrifying role in Osgood Perkins' Longlegs opposite Maika Monroe. Although that's the film of Cage's getting all the headlines at the moment, it's not the only 2024 horror movie the actor stars in. Recently released on Shudder is Arcadian, directed by Ben Brewer, and co-starring It's Jaeden Martell. The plot of a man and his family trying to survive a monster invasion at the end of the world sounds a lot like A Quiet Place, and while there are similarities, Arcadian is its own creation because of its strange creatures. They are some of the most bizarre yet frightening beasts you'll ever see on film, and they're all modeled after Goofy. Yes, that Goofy.

'Arcadian' Is a Familiar Story Told in a Refreshing Way

Filmed in late 2022 through early 2023 in Dublin, Ireland, audiences got their first glimpse of Arcadian at this year's South by Southwest film festival, followed by a short run in theaters. Arcadian is a rather contained movie in the middle of a global story, similar to how A Quiet Place focused on one family as the entire world was coming to an end. Cage plays Paul, a strong and determined man in the apocalypse whose only concern is protecting his two teenage sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins). The trio live alone in a small house in the countryside, free to live their lives during the day, but at night they must lock down their homes from the monsters that lurk outside. Just as A Quiet Place's killer creatures had an interesting quirk, their supersonic hearing, the monsters of Arcadian are allergic to light and can only hunt in the darkness.

Arcadian could easily fall into the trap of trying to be like movies that came before it, and while it's easy to draw those parallels with A Quiet Place, it's a story with its own three-dimensional characters and path. Paul is a man on his own, without a co-parent to help him, and his sons might be old enough to help protect the home, but their teenage hormones have made them more risky, which is just as worrisome as any creatures in the night. All is well until one of those nights begins with a son not returning home, forcing Paul to go out into the darkness, where anything might be lurking, to find him.

'Arcadian's Monsters Are at First Kept in the Dark

For a good chunk of its runtime, Arcadian does a great job of hiding its monsters. We hear them outside attacking a door trying to get in, but the fact that we don't see them makes those scenes much more suspenseful. The only proof we see of their existence is the deep claw marks etched into the outer part of the door the next morning. Now, before you go thinking there's some The Village-sized twist where there are no actual monsters, Arcadian lets you know that this isn't the case.

Ben Brewer knows that, oftentimes, the best horror works with what you don't see, letting our imaginations run wild. It's why Jaws and The Blair Witch Project still hold up decades later. That doesn't mean that Brewer doesn't give us glimpses of his creations. Perhaps Arcadian's scariest scene has the impossibly long, thin, black arm of a monster slowly moving through a hole in a door like a searching snake, as its hand begins to unravel. Another shocking moment has a character looking out into the darkness only to see a strange-looking face staring right back. These are fantastic teases of what's to come, but when Brewer finally brings the horrors of Arcadian out into the light, you can be promised that these are monsters like you've never seen before.

Ben Brewer Designed 'Arcadian's Creatures After Disney's Goofy

A monster movie doesn't work if the monsters aren't scary. If the design is silly, all of the horror immediately falls apart. A Quiet Place's aliens were originally going to be upright humanoids that looked like a cross between a Transformer and a rhinoceros. Do you think that would have been as effective? John Krasinski's decision to go back and change the aliens to bogman-like creatures launched the movie and the franchise after it to success. So what if I told you that Arcadian director Ben Brewer decided to mold his monsters after Disney's Goofy, not in an early stage form that he changed, but in the on-screen creations we see in the final product? Brewer, thankfully, has a background in visual effects, and an impressive one at that, having been nominated for a BAFTA for his work on Everything Everywhere All at Once. Still, there weren't any Goofy characters in that movie. In an interview with IGN, Brewer said, "From the beginning, I had this idea of big nocturnal eyes, and massive spaced-out teeth. Teeth way too big for the creature’s mouth. Goofy, the Disney character, was a big inspiration."

It wasn't just Goofy that inspired Brewer, but a certain movie he grew up with: 1995's A Goofy Movie. Brewer explained why, saying, "That's where the Goofy thing comes in, because in that film, that dream sequence or even like the way Bigfoot is depicted [in A Goofy Movie], it's terrifying. It's too much personality. We gave our creatures too much personality because it would be freaky for people." Watching those clips from A Goofy Movie, it's understandable to see what he's talking about. The dream scene sees a teenage Max having a nightmare that his proportions begin to twist and change, almost werewolf-like, turning him into his father. The Bigfoot has a wide mouth filled with big, set-apart teeth that look ready to swallow everything in its path. What kid wouldn't get the chills from that?

Brewer described Arcadian's monsters as being the evolution of many species together into one, adding that they're a "horror show with all these weird attributes" who have become the most competitive species. The creatures in Arcadian truly look dog-like at times, but also a mixture of many other animals, resulting in some twisted being that looks like it could have been in The Thing. They're scary, they're weird and slightly silly looking, and with how they move, you can't take your eyes off of them. Ah-hyuck!

