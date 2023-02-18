Nicolas Cage fans, rejoice: the makers of the actor's upcoming survival thriller, Arcadian (formerly titled Sand and Stones), have released the first image from the film. In addition to giving us a look at Cage's character, the shot also includes his young co-stars, Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out) and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, Reacher).

In Arcadian, Cage plays Paul, a man raising twin teenage sons (Martell and Jenkins) in "a post-apocalyptic and sparsely populated world." When a new threat – previously described as "ferocious creatures" – arises, the trio "must execute a desperate plan to survive." The newly released image shows Cage's character and his sons driving, presumably, away from trouble.

In addition to Cage, Martell and Jenkins, Arcadian also stars Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga, Saltburn), Samantha Coughlan (Alaska Daily, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Joel Gillman (C.B. Strike, Save Me). The film is directed by Benjamin Brewer from a screenplay by Michael Nilon, who previously wrote the Jason Mamoa action flick Braven, and has also produced a plethora of Cage films, including last year's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The project reunites Brewer and Cage, who previously worked together on Brewer's feature directorial debut, The Trust, in 2016. Brewer is also currently enjoying great acclaim as the lead visual effects artist for the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once. Cage and Nilon produced the movie alongside David Wulf (Call Jane), Braxton Pope (The Card Counter), and the duo Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier (Boss Level). Arcadian recently wrapped filming in Dublin, Ireland, and is currently in post-production, with no release date set at this time.

The ever-prolific Cage remains as busy as ever. The Oscar winner can currently be seen in the western The Old Way, and will next appear as Dracula in the comedic horror film Renfield with Nicholas Hoult (The Menu, The Great) and Awkwafina (The Farewell, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Other Cage projects due for release in 2023 include the psychological thriller Sympathy for the Devil, opposite Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind, The Suicide Squad), and The Retirement Plan, in which he'll co-star with Ron Perlman (Don't Look Up, Nightmare Alley) and Jackie Earle Haley (Little Children, Watchmen).

Cage is currently filming Longlegs, the latest offering from writer/director Oz Perkins (Gretel & Hansel, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House). On top of all of that, Cage is also slated to appear in Kristoffer Borgli’s upcoming comedy Dream Scenario, which is tentatively due for release in 2024.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates and check out Arcadian's first image below: