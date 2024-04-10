Beloved actor Nicolas Cage returns to the screen with his latest project, the post-apocalyptic action thriller Arcadian. Set in a dystopian future where Earth has been ravaged, the film follows Paul (Cage) and his two sons, Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) and Joseph (Jaeden Martell), as they navigate a domestic life of tranquility during the day and unwanted terror at night. Each night brings relentless attacks from a mysterious, violent force. One evening, when Thomas goes missing, Paul has no other choice but to go beyond their safe little farm to find him, setting the stage for a series of nightmarish battles for survival.

Fresh from his role in Ari Aster’s Dream Scenario, Cage is also slated to star in Neon’s forthcoming horror thriller Longlegs. Arcadian is directed by Benjamin Brewer, known for his work on films like the Oscar-winning hit Everything Everywhere All at Once and Reptile. Blending action one might expect from films depicting predatory creatures with familial resilience, Arcadian promises to be a breath of fresh air in the survival film genre.

Without further ado, check out where you can catch and stream Arcadian.

Arcadian (2024) 8 10 A father and his twin teenage sons fight to survive in a remote farmhouse at the end of the end of the world. Release Date April 12, 2024 Director Benjamin Brewer Cast Nicolas Cage , Sadie Soverall , Jaeden Martell , Maxwell Jenkins , Joe Dixon , Samantha Coughlan , Daire McMahon , Joel Gillman Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Michael Nilon

Arcadian is scheduled for release on April 12, 2024. Previously, the film had its world premiere at SXSW on March 11, 2024. Opening on the same day is Alex Garland's dystopian action flick Civil War starring Kirsten Dunst.

Is 'Arcadian' in Theaters?

The simple answer is yes! Arcadian is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S.

In addition to the horror flick, April is bound to see some potentially big cinema releases. Among them is the bloodcurdling vampire movie Abigail on April 19, which follows a band of assailants who abduct the daughter of an underworld boss, unaware of her own dark origins. For those looking for something on the more comedic side, the 2024 remake of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead also premieres on the same day as Arcadian.

Additionally, the Guy Ritchie-directed spy thriller The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare promises gripping action with a stacked star-studded cast including Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, and Alex Pettyfer. Rounding out the lineup is the emotionally charged tennis drama Challengers, featuring a scandalous love triangle portrayed by Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. With a diverse movie slate, there’s no reason to skip out on the theaters this April.

Where Will 'Arcadian' Stream?

Arcadian is set to be available for streaming on Shudder and AMC+ later this year. For those who are new to Shudder, audiences can enjoy unlimited streaming on the streaming platform with their monthly plan priced at just $6.99 per month. Alternatively, you can opt for a yearly membership at $71.88 (which amounts to $5.99/month) in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, audiences looking to subscribe to AMC+ can go for the standard monthly fee for ad-free AMC+, which is estimated to be around $8.99/month.

Watch the Trailer for 'Arcadian'

Check out the official synopsis for Arcadian:

“In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn't return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.”

More Movies Like 'Arcadian' You Can Watch Now

'A Quiet Place'

In a world dominated by unseen extraterrestrial predators, the Abbott family battles for survival amidst the eerie silence of a post-apocalyptic New York City. Adapted to the creatures’ hyper-sensitive hearing, the family communicates solely through sign language, for even the slightest noise can attract the lethal beasts. Led by parents Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt), the family has long endured in solitude for over a year. Day by day, the family’s resilience is put to the test as they navigate the perilous landscape of their environment. Eldest daughter Regan’s (Millicent Simmonds) deafness also influences their level of survival, compelling Lee to enhance her cochlear implant to make sure she stays aware throughout their evasion tactics. Together, the family is determined to protect each other at all costs, even as unforeseen events threaten to shatter their safety.

'Bird Box'

In the aftermath of a mysterious global catastrophe that induces fatal madness upon sight, Malorie (Sandra Bullock), a single mother, faces the daunting task of navigating a perilous river with her two children to seek refuge. As Malorie grapples with the new reality where simply opening one’s eyes means certain death, she embarks on her harrowing journey blindfolded, relying solely on her instincts and limited sense. In this race against time and unseen adversaries, every decision is a matter of life and death. With the fate of humanity hanging in the balance, Malorie must summon unparalleled courage to lead her family to safety.

'The Silence'

As the world is plunged into chaos as horrifying creatures hunt humans using sound, 16-year-old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), deaf since 13, seeks refuge along with her family. With danger at every corner, the government urges people to remain silent to avoid the deadly beasts. Determined to survive, Ally’s family embarks on a journey to the countryside, communicating only through sign language to evade detection. As they grapple with the terrifying reality of these predatory creatures, they must also come face-to-face with a sinister cult that seeks to exploit Ally’s heightened sense for their own nefarious purposes.

