The Big Picture Nicolas Cage stars in the upcoming post-apocalyptic film Arcadian, facing mysterious creatures in a battle for survival.

The trailer hints at a father-son relationship and slick horror-action sequences with compelling performances.

Arcadian premieres at SXSW on March 11 and hits theaters on April 12, showcasing human sentiments amidst post-apocalyptic chaos.

Last year, Nicolas Cage tickled us with features like Dream Scenario, The Retirement Plan and terrified us as Count Dracula in Renfield but in the upcoming post-apocalyptic film Arcadian, it's his turn to be terrified by some mysterious creatures, who haunt the night. First trailer for the action-horror is out and its all things creepy.

The trailer sees Cage as Paul, the father of two teenage sons, who are part of the post-apocalyptic civilization. The rules seem to be clear for their survival, "don’t go out at night," though one of his sons breaks the rule, and doesn’t return before sundown, when he meets a girl. So Paul sets out to find him and their nightmarish battle to survive begins. It isn’t clear what the mysterious creatures are but the trailer hints they arrived after humans polluted the earth as the voiceover sets the tone, “they’re here to cleanse the planet of the human race; so we’ll all become extinct.”

‘Arcadian’ Isn't Just Another Horror Story

The fil previously titled, Sand and Stones is set in the near future on a decimated Earth, where mysterious creatures dwell at night to consume all living souls in their path, Paul and his twin sons live comfortably by the day on their farmhouse while the nights are spent in chaos to survive. Things take a turn when Paul is injured, and his sons take it upon themselves to come up with a desperate plan of survival. The flick will remind fans of another post-apocalyptical feature, A Quiet Place, which uses the same trope of an unseen enemy taking over the planet and Netflix’s Leave the World Behind.

Though Arcadian also focuses on father-son relationship, Paul’s sons use every trick they learnt from their father to go up against the mysterious creatures and protect him. The horror and action both look slick supported by compelling performances. Despite being a post-apocalyptical story the human sentiments run high in this film as we see the bond between brothers, who are just coming of age. There is a plethora of talent involved in the feature both behind and in front of the camera. The film is directed by Benjamin Brewer from a screenplay by Michael Nilon. Alongside Cage, the young cast includes Jaeden Martell as Joseph, Maxwell Jenkins as Thomas and Sadie Soverall as Charlotte.

Arcadian will make its world premiere at the upcoming SXSW film featival on March 11 before arriving in theaters on April 12. You can know more about the thriller with our guide here.