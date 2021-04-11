You'll be able to to meet the players and get the scoop on what the campaign will be about.

Well-known Twitch streamer Arcadum, one of the most highly watched dungeon masters on the streaming platform, will be starting a new Dungeons & Dragons campaign later this summer. But if you're a fan of his (or of D&D fantasy games in general) and want an early sneak peek, you can tune into his stream tomorrow to meet the players and get the scoop on what the campaign will be about, per a reveal from Ezekiel_III on his Twitch stream today.

"I will be having Session 0, meaning character integration for his new campaign," the streamer said. "That's happening tomorrow, if you guys want to join us." For those familiar with the Twitch scene, there are some pretty big-name streamers on the player character roster which should make this campaign extra special for fans. In addition to Ezekiel_III, CohhCarnage, Ellohime, TomFawkes and ChilledChaos were mentioned by name as the players who will be gathering around the virtual table tomorrow morning to create their characters. It's also highly likely that Arcadum will go into detail about the D&D world he has spent years building, explaining to the players and to any new viewers what they might be in store for with the upcoming adventure.

This is obviously not Arcadum's first rodeo when it comes to live-streaming D&D games on Twitch. A few of his other, highly popular campaigns such as Soul of Tyre, The Tearing Veil and Shattered Crowns are ongoing adventures played in a classic 5e D&D setting. Some of the other big-name players in these campaigns include streamers like AdmiralBahroo, Strippin, MOONMOON, Arex (formerly TheNo1Alex) and sodapoppin. Reruns can be found on Arcadum's YouTube channel.

Dungeons & Dragons is one of the oldest and most popular tabletop role-playing games of all time, created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson back in the mid-70s. Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, has owned the rights to the popular franchise since 1997. The 5th edition ruleset is the most recent one in the game's history, although it's likely there will be some "homebrewing" (changing the rules a bit to suit the players' and dungeon master's needs) in the upcoming Arcadum campaign.

No specific release date has been announced yet, but the campaign is expected to start sometime in June. Session 0 will debut on April 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Arcadum's Twitch channel.

