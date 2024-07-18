The Big Picture GKIDS acquired global rights for Arcane and will release Steelbook Blu-ray editions on October 8 and a Collector's Edition on October 22.

The Physical releases include exclusive art cards, dice, and special features.

Season 2 of Arcane will conclude Vi and Jinx's story on Netflix in November.

With Season 2 of Netflix's wildly acclaimed League of Legends series Arcane fast approaching, GKIDS is ensuring that fans of the show can bring home the story of Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) before the next chapter begins. The Academy Award-winning distributor officially acquired the global distribution rights to the series in June, and now they can officially announce that 4K UHD Steelbook, Blu-ray Steelbook, and Blu-ray standard editions will be available for purchase starting on October 8, with download-to-own copies hitting digital storefronts on September 24. Also featured is a limited Collector's Edition packed with Blu-ray discs and plenty of goodies for fans coming on October 22. Everything is available to pre-order now.

While GKIDS is responsible for the distribution, they'll get some assistance from Shout! Studios for the Steelbook releases in North America. The standard edition Steelbook comes with special crimson-tinged box art of Vi while the 4K copy represents Jinx with a blue hue save for her red eye, showing the duality between the sisters turned enemies. The Collector's Edition, meanwhile, comes with original graffiti artwork on the front and back of a clamshell box that opens to unveil both 4K and Blu-ray versions of all nine episodes. What sets the limited release apart, however, is the extra merchandise, including six art cards of Powder/Jinx's illustrations, special artwork commemorating Piltover's "Progress Day" defaced by Jinx on the back, Caitlyn's (Katie Leung) map of the city, and a Hexcore-inspired d20 die along with seven Hex crystal-inspired liquid core resin dice all with a protective pouch and ornate dice box for storage. Only 6,500 copies of this release will be available between GKIDS and Riot Games' respective websites.

All physical editions of Arcane will come packed with the same set of special features that provide insight into the creative team's approach to bringing the world of League of Legends to life. The series unfolds amidst a power struggle between the wealthy Piltover and the undercity of Zaun as Vi and Powder get caught in the middle of it all. Scene breakdowns and conversations with members of the creative team, including the staff at the animation studio Fortiche, are made to shed light on the sisters' journey and the pivotal moments that transform them in the lead-up to a violent, explosive finale.

See the full list of special features below:

Bridging the Rift: The Making of Arcane

"Making Mel" Featurette

"Happy Progress Day!" Scene Breakdown

"When These Walls Come Tumbling Down" Scene Breakdown

Ekko vs Jinx: Scene Breakdown

"The Monster You Created" Scene Breakdown

'Arcane' Season 2 Will Bring Vi and Jinx's Story to an End

Close

Arcane scored massive award wins upon the release of its first season in 2021, including the Emmy for Best Animated Program. Season 2 will pick up right where the first left things off — with disaster about to strike the council in Piltover. War is a certainty now between the two cities, as Vi joins Caitlyn and others in a fight to wipe out the drug Shimmer and end the influence of the crime lord Silco (Jason Spisak) by taking out his remaining insurgents. New characters are set to join the fray, with Warwick one of the most heavily teased new additions, but the heart of the conflict will still revolve around Vi and Jinx as they prepare for a fateful final clash.

The second season will also mark the end of the smash hit animated series, as the trailer revealed. While it may come as a shock given how widely popular Riot Games's series was upon its premiere and how crucial it was to the perception of video game adaptations, it seems to be coming to a natural end with the confrontation between the two sisters. The ultimate goal of the series was to portray the backstory of two of the game's most popular champions, a task it has thus far accomplished with gusto, as the show has become an official part of the game's canon.

All releases of Arcane Season 1 are available to pre-order now on GKIDS's website. The digital edition will be available first on September 24, followed by the 4K and Blu-ray releases on October 8 and the Collector's Edition on October 22. Season 2 is due out on Netflix this November. Check out the box art and Collector's Edition items in the gallery above.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

