Netflix has released new character posters and a new teaser that confirms more champions will be a part of Arcane, the animated series based on the League of Legends universe.

While the central plot of Arcane will focus on the rivalry of sisters Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell), the new character posters and teaser confirms the presence of champions Viktor (voiced by Harry Lloyd), Jayce (voiced by Kevin Alejandro), and Caitlyn (voiced by Katie Leung). There are also three characters that are not yet champions but could become in the future, should the series prove successful: Silco (voiced by Jason Spisak), Mel (voiced by Toks Olagundoye), and Vander (voiced by JB Blanc). Each character got their own poster, meaning they’ll play a big part in Vi and Jinx origin story.

The story bits we get from League of Legends tell us Vi and Jinx were criminals in the district of Zaun, the lower part of the city of Piltover. However, when Jinx embraced the chaos and escalated her crimes, Vi became an Enforcer, charged with keeping the peace. By choosing opposite paths, the two characters became arch-rivals, and this is the origin story Arcane promises to expand and explore.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ New 'Arcane' Clip and First Look Images Reveal an Intense Sibling Rivalry in 'League of Legends' Series

The original game and lore creators, Riot Games, produce Arcane together with animation company Fortiche Productions. Fortiche previously worked on the 2017’s Rocket & Groot miniseries for Marvel and in 2013’s animated trailer Get Jinxed, introducing one of the two Arcane protagonists. Riot Games' Christian Linke serves as showrunner and series co-creator alongside Alex Yee. If Arcane proves successful enough, League of Legends has a current total of 156 champions it can explore in other media.

Arcane will be released on Netflix this Fall. Check the new teaser and character posters below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'League of Legends' Animated Series ‘Arcane’ Gets a Trailer, Netflix Release

Share Share Tweet Email

5 Animated Characters You Definitely Did Not Know Mark Hamill Voiced The 'Star Wars' legend has a wide range.

Read Next