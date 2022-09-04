Netflix’s Arcane has become the first streaming show to win an Outstanding Animation Emmy. The win is notable for Netflix as this is the first time that a Netflix show has ever picked up the award — Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman were nominated in the past, but neither brought the honor home. Other contestants for this year's Outstanding Animation Emmy included Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and What If…? Three of these are recent winners, and category regulars, with Rick and Morty winning in 2020 and 2018, The Simpsons in 2019, and Bob's Burgers in 2017.

Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, was in attendance to pick up the award. In his speech, Linke thanked the sources of his inspiration for the show:

“Thank you for this. It’s a big deal for us, as we come from video games. It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning, thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP … and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now."

Other cast members were quick to celebrate the win, including Hailee Steinfeld, who plays the voice of Vi in the show: “This is incredible. Congratulations to my Arcane family. So lucky to be part of this show,” wrote Steinfeld.

RELATED: 'Arcane' Featurette Takes Us Inside the Making of the 'League of Legends' Series

The series, which is based on the popular League of Legends video game franchise, was released back in November 2021. Since then it has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits to date and holds a rare RottenTomatoes rating of 100%. The show follows the origin story of sisters Jinx and Vi as they become separated and then reunited in the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun and battle on rival sides of a war between technological utopia and dystopia. The series was made in partnership with Riot Games and stars Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and others.

The win comes right after Netflix had announced that they are in the midst of producing Season 2, which is set to release at some point in 2023. Riot Games also recently released a limited documentary series about the making of the show called Arcane: Bridging the Rift. In the documentary series, the creators of Arcane give an intimate glimpse into what it’s like behind the scenes and reveal exactly how Arcane became one of the most popular and widely-discussed shows of 2021. Check out the show's tweet about their Emmy win and the trailer for the documentary series below.