The Big Picture GKIDS has obtained global distribution rights for Arcane Season 1, excluding China, and plans to release premium and digital editions later this year.

Arcane has been praised for its groundbreaking animation and storytelling, winning numerous Emmy and Annie Awards for its high-quality production.

Season 2 of Arcane, set in the League of Legends world, is scheduled for a late 2024 release.

Calling all Arcane fans because this show is going global. Academy Award-winning distributor GKIDS has obtained worldwide physical and digital distribution and transactional rights to the award-winning series, excluding China. GKIDS will team up with international partners for future announcements later this year. This includes premium and digital editions for a 4K version exclusive release. More details are to come later. Along with this announcement, GKIDS and Riot Games have also revealed brand new Season 1 artwork for their home entertainment release.

The founder and CEO, Eric Beckman, shared his excitement to be part of such a beloved and lauded project in a press release. He said:

“GKIDS is thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Riot to bring the global hit series Arcane to fans worldwide. We are MONSTER fans of the series, and our team is having a blast collaborating with the creatives at Riot and Fortiche to put together an amazing package for the fans. This project was dreamt up on the lawn by the lake at Annecy, so we are extra happy to be able to announce this collaboration at the festival and true home of animation.”

GKIDS and 'Arcane' Are a Perfect Match

As an artist-driven distribution company, GKIDS feels like a perfect fit for Arcane. The company founded and hosts the yearly LA-based film festival ANIMATION IS FILM to celebrate the medium as a cinematic art form. They also advocate for animation, supporting filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium. Arcane has been praised as one of the greatest video game adaptations of all time, lauded for its groundbreaking animation, story, exciting soundtrack, and the high-end quality of its production. The series has won multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program, as well as the Annie Awards for Best Mature Animated Television Broadcast Production. The Annies are often considered one of the highest awards in the field of animation.

Arcane is set in the world of League of Legends, following the story of two sisters, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell). It explores their origin story in the midst of intensifying turbulence between the cities of Piltover, a utopia in the world, and Zaun, the oppressed underbelly of the world. Season 2 of Arcane is set for a late 2024 release date. The first look at the upcoming season was showcased in a harrowing teaser trailer with more footage showcased in the sneak peek of Neflix's 2024 sizzle reel video. The series was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee and was distributed in the United States on Netflix.

GKIDS has acquired the global distribution rights to the hit series Arcane. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates and announcements.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

