This is the latest collaboration between the band and Riot Games.

Worlds collide after Imagine Dragons released a cinematic music video set within the world of Arcane, a League of Legends series soon to premiere on Netflix.

The band’s new single, Enemy, follows the character of Jinx and features the artists’ frequent collaborator JID. This video also serves as a trailer for the upcoming series Arcane based on the hit free-to-play MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Game) available on PC.

Arcane is set to air 9 episodes, premiering a little over one week after the music video release and will air over a three-week period. The show stars Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, and Mia Sinclait Jenness as Powder and it will be co-directed by Pascal Charrue, Jérôme Combe, and Arnaud Delord.

Imagine Dragons, an alternative-rock band--best known for their hit songs Believer and Thunder--pairs up in their new single with JID, an American recording artist featured on the song. JID is a frequent collaborator with Imagine Dragons on other songs such as Wrecked, Trips, and 3’s.

The video itself is a 3-D rendered animation that lends itself to a cinematic feel, no doubt to match the Netflix series’ art style and tone. The majority of the story follows Jinx as she grows up alongside her sister Vi, each taking up different life paths that will tear them apart from each other.

This dark atmosphere is contrasted once JID begins to sing, then Jinx is taken out of her depressing setting and set within a colorful backdrop of cascading colors. This mirrors the gentrification of the city of Piltover, causing its poor residents to move into the decaying Zaun--Jinx’s home.

This music video transitions at the end, showing Jinx has now grown up, after learning many lessons from the hard streets along the way, preparing her for the events of the upcoming Netflix series.

The game’s creators, Riot Games, are teaming up with the animation company Fortiche Productions to produce Arcane. The show will be split into three distinctive story acts, with three episodes in each act. After the initial three-episode premiere, the second act will be released on November 13, and the final act will release on November 20.

