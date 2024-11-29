The second and final season of Arcane premiered just a few weeks ago and was an immediate hit, earning a perfect 100% score from critics and a strong 91% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. To celebrate the release of the second season, Hot Toys has revealed a new figure of Jinx, one of the show’s titular characters who is voiced by Ella Purnell. The new Jinx figure comes with two interchangeable face sculpts, as well as a newly developed body with a seamless design from neck to arms in the latest innovative silicone material. The figure even comes with Jinx’s signature “Pow Pow” minigun, her “Fishbones” rocket launcher, and her “Chomper” grenade with zap pistoles and a graffiti-style stand that “perfectly aligns with her aura.”

Hot Toys has had the heavy hand for Star Wars of late, recently venturing to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for several new figures including a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor collectible of the Purge Trooper Commander, one of the many elite enemies Cal Kestis faces during his journey to weaken the Empire. Before the Jedi: Survivor figure, Hot Toys also teamed up with Star Wars for a new Savage Opress figure based on the Sith Apprentice’s appearance in the popular animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Hot Toys also continued its Star Wars animation trend by revealed a figure of Chopper, the beloved droid who is also known as a war criminal thanks to his high kill-count, that features throughout the popular show, Star Wars Rebels. Emperor Palpatine also got a new Hot Toys figure based on his appearance before his fight with Mace Windu.

Who Else Has Voice Roles in ‘Arcane’?

In addition to Ella Purnell, who has further made a name for herself in 2024 thanks to her roles in Fallout and Sweetpea, Arcane also features several notable stars in leading roles. Hailee Steinfeld, best known for her role as Gwen Stacy in the animated Spider-Verse movies and also for starring as Kate Bishop in the MCU, voices Vi in the hit Netflix show. She’s also flanked by Kevin Alejandro, the Arrow and Southland veteran who is also known for his role as Jesus Velasquez in several seasons of True Blood. Alejandro voices Jayce in Arcane.

The Jinx Arcane figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch Arcane on Netflix.

8 10 Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Ella Purnell , Kevin Alejandro , Katie Leung , jason spisak , Toks Olagundoye , Harry Lloyd , JB Blanc , Reed Shannon , Mick Wingert Writers Christian Linke , Alex Yee Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) League of Legends

