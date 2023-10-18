In a recent update of the League of Legends lore, the franchise has confirmed that moving forward, all new storytelling that comes from Riot Games will be a part of the canon. While the whole franchise comprises multiple branches including card games, mobile games, comics, games, and more, the primary fan following sits behind the original MOBA game that started it all as well as the Netflix original series Arcane that stars Hailee Steinfeld.

The news came out in a recent lore-update video where Laura DeYoung, the head of IP Creative at Riot and former Art Director, expressed concerns about inconsistencies that have crept into Runeterra's storytelling over the years. Such fragmentation, according to DeYoung, makes the universe feel less credible and makes it hard for fans to invest in the story, fearing that it might be discarded later. Therefore, integrating Arcane and the rest of the branches into the main lore is a step toward ensuring a more cohesive and immersive world.

The Fragmentation of Universes

DeYoung hit home when she referred to the fragmentation of the universe, making it difficult for fans to make sense of and relate to the characters and storytelling. Another prime example, still at a smaller scale, originates from League of Legends’ gaming world competitor Dota 2, which also had an anime adaptation in Dota: Dragon's Blood. However, since the fans of the game had no story to follow up on or to make them feel relatable, there was certainly a gap.

This merger means that elements from the show will be acknowledged in the game and its lore. However, the merger will be gradual and won’t happen overnight. “This doesn’t mean we’re going to go back to retcon every champion or story we’ve told. But every time we touch a part of a League universe, we’re going to take a beat to ask ourselves, ‘Where the inconsistent threads are?’ and work towards weaving them together,” the Head of IP Creative made clear.

Arcane season 2 is confirmed to be in production. Check out the official confirmation from the video shared on X by the League of Legends handle below.