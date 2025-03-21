Just when fans thought Arcane couldn’t get any sadder, the animated series left a heartbreaking gift for fans. Posted on the League of Legends YouTube channel, a new music video featuring Ekko and Jinx shows a hopeful but devastating future for the pair. The video is a response to the beautiful episode in Season 2, Episode 7, “Pretend Like It’s the First Time,” when Ekko (Reed Shannon) travels to a reality where Powder never becomes Jinx (Ella Purnell). He sees everything she could have been and discovers his feelings for her. Ekko ultimately returns to his dystopian timeline with a newfound appreciation for Jinx and the understanding that she is not too gone and that she can’t be saved. The new music video builds off of that dynamic while referencing the more optimistic timeline.

In the video, Jinx and Ekko are animated in the beautiful Arcane style, singing to the song, “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” by musical artists Pomme and Stromae. As they sing to each other, the video is intercut with scenes from “Pretend Like It’s the First Time,” where Ekko and Jinx dance together, a devastating juxtaposition to the dark reality the characters live in now. The alternate reality is a reminder of not just who Jinx could have been but also the relationship the two could have had together. As the song continues, Jinx starts to float away as Ekko looks on sadly. The video concludes as Ekko finds her, embracing her from behind in a supportive and loving gesture. While only two minutes and 48 seconds, this hopefully predicts what could happen in the future of the franchise.

Will There Be More ‘Arcane’?

Season 2 of Arcane put a pretty definitive end to the story. Caitlyn (Katie Leung) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) bring down a devastating plot to destroy the world, while Jinx appears to sacrifice herself for the greater good. Netflix has confirmed that there will not be an additional season of Arcane. However, other stories in the universe are in the works. Mel (Toks Olagundoye) is a hot contender for one of these shows. Her development as a magic user at the end of Arcane was extremely rushed, and the character deserves more attention. A new League of Legends trailer including Mel in the line-up also suggests this could happen.

The biggest question, however, is if Jinx will return after her send-off. Though she appeared to have fallen to her death at the end of the series, there was no confirmation of her demise. This new music video could suggest that she and Ekko are not just some fantasy in another dimension. Perhaps they could get the future they deserve in some upcoming venture. For now, fans will have to make do with each heartbreaking episode of Arcane streaming on Netflix.