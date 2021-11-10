A new trailer is out for Act II of the League of Legends animated series Arcane which seems to tease sisters Violet and Powder becoming the legends players know and love in-game. The show has thus far acted as an origin story for the sisters and a prequel to the events of League with the first act showing Violet's seeming abandonment of Powder. The next set of three episodes drops this weekend on Netflix.

Following the events of the first three episodes, the trailer shows Vi in prison and Powder (not Jinx quite yet) alone on the outside when she is approached by the murderous Silco. He tells her that "the only way to defeat a superior enemy is to become what they fear," something that pushes her into becoming a killer herself and terrorizing her enemies. Vi, meanwhile, is asked by a now-grown Piltover officer Caitlyn about a journal and presumably released to go hunt down her sister years after the two were separated. All the while, chaos is reigning in the undercity of Zaun with the Council of Piltover ready to explore drastic measures to get the people under control.

It ends teasing the sisterly feud between Vi and Jinx as the two finally clash at the end of the trailer. Jinx is clearly surprised to see her sister, but with Vi now likely working for Piltover on behalf of Caitlyn and Jinx becoming the chaotic criminal, their conflict from the game is finally set up.

Arcane stars Haley Steinfeld and Ella Purnell in the lead roles as sisters Vi and Jinx. The rest of the cast includes Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Jason Spisak as Silco, Toks Olagundoye as Mel, JB Blanc as Vander, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor. Christian Linke and Alex Yee acted as co-creators with Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord directing.

The first three episodes of Arcane are available now on Netflix with Act II dropping on November 13 and Act III following on November 20. Check out the trailer below to see the setup for Vi and Jinx's inevitable clash.

