Arcane is nearing the end of its run and the Act III teaser sets up an epic conclusion to the backstory of Vi and Jinx. Following a second act that saw Powder becoming the Jinx we all know and love and the undercity now firmly in Silco's hands, Act III brings more threats of war as and the team-up of Vi and Jayce as they work to bring Silco's crime empire down.

The short teaser has Silco looking to weaponize hextech with Jinx as his top enforcer. Between the gang's use of shimmer to turn their enforcers into supersoldiers and now a threat of weaponizing Jayce and Viktor's breakthrough technology, Zaun has become a massive threat to Piltover with war almost inevitable between the two. Vi and Jayce both want to bring Silco down for their own reasons. Vi has seen the crime lord corrupt her sister, turning Powder into a lunatic killer with seemingly no regard for human life, be it friend or foe. Jayce, meanwhile, sees the threat Silco poses to his home and knows the dangers hextech can pose in the wrong hands.

As a cool nod to the games, we're finally going to see Vi and Jayce with their iconic weapons. While we don't see much of Jayce with his hammer yet, we do get a look at Vi utilizing her supercharged gauntlets, allowing her to toss around a heavy table like it's nothing. To seal their collaboration, Vi goes in for a handshake... with the gauntlets still on which comically outsize any human's open hand.

Arcane has wowed audiences thus far with its adaptation of the League of Legends lore combined with stunning visuals that bring the two cities to life. The series stars Haley Steinfeld as Vi and Ella Purnell as Jinx with the supporting cast including Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Jason Spisak as Silco, Toks Olagundoye as Mel, JB Blanc as Vander, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor. Christian Linke co-created the series alongside Alex Yee and Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord acted as directors.

The final three episodes of Arcane will be available to stream on Netflix on November 20. You can catch up on the rest of the series right now as Acts I and II are all up on the streamer. Check out the teaser for Act III below.

