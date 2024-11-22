Arcane has cemented itself as one of Netflix's best shows and one of the best adult animated shows. Based on the lore of Riot Games' League of Legends, it follows two cities, Piltover and Zaun, who stand on the precipice of war due to class division, prejudice, and advancing technology. Caught on opposite sides are two sisters from Zaun, the older sister, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), who helps the authorities of Piltover try to bring peace, and the younger, Jinx (Ella Purnell), who spreads chaos and destruction.

Arcane pulls no punches with its story, delving into heavy themes of inequality, drug abuse, the trappings of power, and the cycle of abuse and violence. Naturally, this has resulted in numerous powerful quotes elevated by the quality of the show's voice actors.

10 "Hextech may keep us alive, but it won't be what saves us."

Caitlyn Kiramman (Season 2, Episode 1)

In the wake of Jinx's attack on the Piltover council, Cassandra Kiramman (Abigail Marlowe) is killed, leaving her daughter, Caitlyn (Katie Leung), distraught. She retreats to a special place to try and collect her thoughts and is joined by Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), her childhood friend who invented Hextech, a blending of science and magic. During their talk, Jayce considers that using Hextech could solve all of their problems, but Caitlyn rebukes him with this quote.

Caitlyn's quote applies to any instance in which powerful technology is used to avert a problem. While experimental technology has a lot of benefits, it still falls to the humans utilizing that technology to decide when and how to deploy it and consider the consequences. It also highlights a shift in Jayce and Caitlyn's stances towards Hextech since Season 1, though their stances change once more as the season goes on.

9 "The hole gets smaller, but you never fill it."

Violet "Vi" Kiramman (Season 2, Episode 1)

At a memorial for the deceased councilors, a Chem-baron named Remmi (Abigail Marlowe) launches an attack to kill Jayce for the murder of her son. Though she is stopped, it hurts Caitlyn, who feels rage creeping into her heart as even the memory of her mother is destroyed in front of her. When Caitlyn pours her emotions out to Vi, she says this quote before embracing her.

Vi's words are a reassurance of the grieving process. No amount of time can ever fill the void left by a loved one, but it does make it easier to go through day-to-day life. It's also a strong moment in Vi and Caitlyn's relationship, as the two bond over their shared pain of losing loved ones.

8 "We can't change what fate has in store for us, but we don't have to face it alone."

Mel Medarda (Season 1, Episode 6)

After a night of passion with Jayce, councilor Mel Madara (Toks Olagundoye) awakens alone. Jayce comes to her later with an explanation: his friend and partner, Viktor (Harry Lloyd), is dying due to an infection from the fumes he inhaled in Zaun. Jayce then opens up to Mel about his conflicting feelings regarding his dream and his position as a councilor, which prompts Mel to open up about herself before telling him to be with Viktor.

Life is a never-ending dance around unexpected obstacles, and some of them will be bigger and more disruptive than others. While these obstacles cannot be avoided, they can be weathered or even overcome with help from others, even if that help is something as small as emotional support. It's telling that, after this conversation, Mel and Jayce's relationship shifts from one of political convenience to genuine affection.

7 "When people look up to you, you don't get to be selfish."

Vander (Season 1, Episode 1)

In their youth, Vi led Jinx, then called Powder (Mia Sinclair Jenness), and their adopted brothers Claggor (Roger Craig Smith) and Mylo (Yuri Lowenthal), on a heist to steal valuables from Piltover. They lose the loot on their way back home and their actions earn them the ire of their caretaker, Vander (JB Blanc). When Vi refuses to admit what she did was wrong, Vander has the other kids leave before sitting Vi down for a lecture about responsibility.

Vander's talk sums up the difficulties that come from being in a leadership position and how that forces one to think beyond themselves. People look up to their leaders because they trust them, so they are more than willing to go through with what their leader says because they trust that it'll work out. This means a leader has to consider every option carefully before they act.

6 "Nobody wins in war."

Vander (Season 1, Episode 2)

As Enforcers from Piltover head into Zaun looking for Vi and her siblings, Vander does what he can to quell tensions and prevent things from escalating to a full-blown riot. Vi confronts him about his supposed cowardice and declares that if he won't fight back against this tyranny, then she will. This prompts Vander to take her to the bridge that separates the two cities, where he tells Vi that he led the last failed rebellion against Piltover that killed her and Powder's parents.

Vander's speech isn't necessarily meant to dissuade Vi from her choice, merely to open her eyes to the reality of conflict. Nobody will walk away unscathed, and there is a good chance that many of the people Vi knows and loves will end up dead because of how quickly things can escalate. It helps to establish why Vander is both a good leader and father to his adopted children: he's been in their shoes before and doesn't want them to make the same mistakes he did.

5 "It's not enough to give people what they need to survive. You have to give them what they need to live."

Ekko (Season 1, Episode 9)

After being voted off the Piltover council, Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) makes his way to Zaun to try and help its people. He meets Ekko (Reed Shannon), the leader of the Firelights, and helps him return to the Firelight's hidden sanctum, built around an underground tree. When Heimerdinger questions why Ekko made the choices he made about their living space and the design of his technology, Ekko explains it with this quote.

Ekko's quote stands in direct parallel to one given by Singed (Brett Tucker), a former pupil of Heimberdinger. To keep a large salamander-like creature named Rio from dying, Singed placed her on life support but confined her to a painful existence in a tube. Meanwhile, Ekko encourages his followers to have fun and look forward to small victories, because what is the point of surviving if you can't enjoy it?

4 "Love and legacy are the sacrifices we make for progress."

Singed (Season 1, Episode 7)

As his illness progresses and his attempts to understand the Hexcore are stymied, Viktor tracks down his old mentor, Singed. He shares his notes on the Hexcore, which gets Singed to suggest that the problem is with Viktor's subjects. He then offers a vial of modified shimmer to help Viktor through "a violent transition," but also warns him that if he takes this path, he may alienate his friends.

While others would hold back their experiments out of fear of hurting themselves or others, or to cling to a moral code, Singe presses on without remorse. This has allowed him to make revolutionary breakthroughs in the field of biology and bring about impressive mutations, but his methods are barbaric and brutal. This makes him one of the best examples of the classic amoral scientist trope.

3 "Power, real power, doesn't come to those who were born strongest, fastest, or smartest. It comes to those who will do anything to achieve it."

Silco (Season 1, Episode 2)

In their youth, Vander and Silco (Jason Spisak) were as close as brothers and had a dream of liberating Zaun from Piltover's control. Unfortunately, their relationship soured as Silco became more radical, leading to a fight in which Vander seemingly drowned him. Silco manages to survive, and years later, uses this quote to convince one of his lackeys to test a new drug called Shimmer.

Silco's speech is so effective because he is living proof of it. Compared to Vander and some of the Chem-barons who emerged to take over the leadership of Zaun, Silco wouldn't last in a physical fight, but his ruthlessness and willpower mark him as someone who will never give up until he gets his way. This goes a long way to making him one of the best villains in recent television.

2 "Is there anything so undoing as a daughter?"

Silco (Season 1, Episode 9)

Desperate to see an end to the conflict, Jayce - now a member of Piltover's council - arranges a private meeting with Silco. He offers Silco Zaun's independence if he hands over Jinx, who is wanted for her attacks on Piltover. Torn between his dream and his love for Jinx, Silco sits by Vander's statue and confesses that he finally understands why Vander made his choices.

Everything about this line and the accompanying scene is a testament to why Arcane's writing is so good. Even a villain as wicked as Silco, who builds his empire upon the bodies of his people, can falter in his nonfiction when his adoptive daughter is on the line. It shows that even Silco isn't immune to the power of love and that, beneath his iron conviction, he is just as human as anyone else.

1 "In the pursuit of great, we failed to do good."

Viktor (Season 1, Episode 9)

Unable to destroy the Hexcore after the accidental death of his assistant, Sky (Kimberly Brooks), Viktor contemplates taking his own life but is found by Jayce. The two of them lament about how complicated life has become, before Viktor asks Jayce to destroy the Hexcore for him. Jayce agrees, and Viktor concludes the talk by lamenting that they lost sight of their dream.

No other quote captures the nature of Arcane like this one. Everyone started with a vision, but in their pursuit of that vision, lines were crossed and people were hurt, meaning that even if the vision is achieved, it's tainted with corruption and blood. Thus, the quote is a cautionary tale to remind others to remain true to their original goal, and at the very least, not to compromise their morals to achieve it.

