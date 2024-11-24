If one has yet to hear of Arcane, they'd likely be living under a rock. The 2021 series has audiences all over the planet in a chokehold, and for very good reason. The series has easily become known as not just one of the best animated series of all time, but one of the best television series of all time, as well. It's genuinely hard to believe such a show spawned from such a notorious game as League of Legends.

As the final season is about to reach its third and final act, many are celebrating exactly what made the series so good in the first place. That helps it stand apart from any other series on the market at the moment. There are plenty of reasons for the show's success, but ten stick out above the rest.

10 Worldbuilding

Bringing Piltover and Zaun to Life

Image via Netflix

The world of Arcane feels vast and large in so many ways, while still only taking place in two major locations: Piltover and Zaun. This helps to understand the world of Arcane feel simpler and makes it easier for audiences to get hooked on it. Making it easier to understand the world also allows more room in viewers' minds to pay more attention to the likes of the cast and storytelling.

Ask any storyteller, and they will tell you that worldbuilding is not easy. Not in the slightest. So, Arcane's ability to do so in a way that makes it feel so simple is a huge testament of how absolutely talented the team working on the show is. The more believable and compelling the world around the characters is, the more invested an audience can become.

9 It Doesn't Lean on 'League of Legends'

Its Become Its Own Beast Entirely

Image via Riot Games

The game the world of Arcane is based on, League of Legends, is infamous for being confusing and hard to play (thanks to its high skill ceiling). So much so that it's become a joke within the game's community that those who enjoy the series should stray away from the game, as that it's nothing like it. Which is actually an incredibly good thing for both.

The series takes from the lore of League of Legends, but doesn't lean on it for its storytelling or cause it to feel only enjoyable to game players. In fact, there's a huge part of the audience who'd never even heard of League of Legends and discovered it through the Netflix series. This has allowed for anyone to enjoy the show, making its potential far larger than just those within the gaming community. But it still praises players by adding small things that reward them for knowing the lore.

8 Art Direction

It's a Beautiful Series!

Image via Netflix

One of the biggest things the series has been praised for is the astounding art direction that makes it one of the most visually appealing shows out there. The paint and brushstrokes style makes it feel visually engaging and unique compared to other shows. It brings the characters and world to life in a way that isn't just pretty for the sake of being pretty, but it specifically enhances the designs of the show's assets and characters.

Ever since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released and redefined what could be done through the animation medium, animation studios have gotten more confident in straying away from the typical Pixar style of 3D animation and defining their own styles. The art direction is also used to enhance the animation and action as well, with a brilliant use of smear lines to make the actions of characters flow nicely.

7 The Large Cast

Multiple Protagonists Can Be Done Well

Close

Oftentimes, writers and directors will stray away from bringing multiple main protagonists into the fold of a story for the sake of simplicity and because it can be quite difficult to write multiple protagonists and make them all compelling to the audience. But, thankfully, Arcane does this astoundingly well. The series has numerous primary protagonists who each bring their own, unique perspective into the story to enhance it.

As stated, the protagonists of the series are each essential to the plot and make it better, tenfold. The story could not be possible without each and every one of them and that is a huge part of what makes them so enjoyable to watch. Everyone has a favorite character, as they are each compelling in their own way.

6 Soundtrack

Everyone Loves a Good Tune

Image via Netflix

If there's one thing the showrunners and directors of Arcane know how to do, it's pick a good song to accompany and elevate their show's scenes to a whole new level. Featuring songs from some of the most iconic artists out there, like Imagine Dragons, Stray Kids, Sting, Linkin Park and many more, the songs featured in the series make every scene they're part of even better.

Whether it be an action scene that needs a pop, rap or EDM track, or an epic moment that needs a dramatic tune like "Heavy is the Crown" by Linkin Park, the music in Arcane is the definition of iconic. Good needle drops aren't songs that are put in for the sake of having a good song in the show, but when a song fits and enhances the scene's mood and meaning. Arcane is very good at doing so.

5 Voice Acting

A Good Performance Can Make or Break a Character

Image via Netflix

A huge part about what makes the characters compelling is the voices that bring them to life. The voice actors of Arcane bring some of the best performances in recent television. The likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro and the rest of the cast bring performances that execute the character's dialogues and arcs in ways that couldn't be done without them.

Specifically, the sisterly chemistry brought by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell in the scenes they share makes their relationship incredibly believable and interesting to watch. It's clear that both actors love and are invested in their characters, caring about making sure they're brought to life in a way that does them justice, so their journeys throughout the series work well.

4 Character Development

A Character's Arc is Everything