Arcane is not only one of the most popular Netflix television series, but one of the most popular television series of the last decade. Based on the popular gaming franchise, League of Legends, Arcane hit the world like an oversized mechanical fist in all the best ways. Although the game may be extremely popular in the gaming sphere, Arcane was the introduction to these characters for most general audiences.

People almost immediately fell in love with Violet (Hailee Steinfeld), Powder/Jinx (Ella Purnell) and their supporting casts. The world of League of Legends transitioned from game to film almost perfectly. It marked another big win for Netflix thanks to its animation, art style, performances and overall wonderfully executed episodes. There isn't an episode of the series one could even consider bad, but there are definitely some that rise above the rest. With Season 2 coming very soon, it may be time to revisit Season 1's spectacular episodes.

9 "Some Mysteries Are Better Left Unsolved"

Season 1, Episode 2

After the first episode, Arcane Season 1, Episode 2, "Some Mysteries Are Better Left Unsolved" picks up, quickly transitioning to a flashback, developing some lore surrounding Jayce (Kevin Alejandro). When he is arrested after it's discovered his lab contains illegal equipment, Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) instructs him to both be careful with his work and not inform the Council that he was testing magic.

One of the major themes of Arcane is the idea of technology vs magic. While it was certainly established in the first episode, it's heavily set up in this episode. So, while it may be a slower-paced story, it's essential for the show moving forward. While he may have been put before the council, Jayce's relationship with Viktor (Harry Lloyd) is also built at the end of the episode, as he gives him his work back. A relationship that is huge for the show coming later.

8 "Welcome to the Playground"

Season 1, Episode 1

The first episode of the series does a phenomenal job at introducing audiences to the world and major characters of the series. While the majority of the series takes place later in life, this first episode takes audiences back into Vi and Powder's childhood (where they stay until the third episode). Before the high society of Piltover above-ground is introduced with Jayce in the second episode, this first installment shows viewers the lower-class underground to the city. It also gives people hope that Arcane will help carry animation to bigger and better places.

This episode does a stellar job at showing the absolute economic disparity in Piltover, which is very important for both the story and what makes Vi and Powder who they are. A major point made in the series is that how they were raised informed a lot of who they are today. So showing where they were is necessary for the future of the show.

7 "Happy Progress Day!"

Season 1, Episode 4

After the three-episode Act I taking place in the past, Arcane Season 1, Episode 4, "Happy Progress Day!" shows where Vi and Powder (now "Jinx") are in the present day. The episode focuses heavily on Jinx, who is seeing visions of Vi. Silco (Jason Spisak) also gets some more attention here, too. Having now become the mentor/father figure to Jinx. At the opposite end of Silco is Caitlyn (Katie Leung), who also finds more development in this episode. She is set up to be a major player in Vi's story moving forward.

With both sisters having new people in their lives, the difference between the two of them is highlighted. It's a sad thing to see after seeing how close the two were in Act I (before their big separation at the end). The fourth episode of the series does a great job at ushering the new era of Arcane forward.

6 "Everybody Wants to Be My Enemy"

Season 1, Episode 5

Arcane Season 1, Episode 5, "Everybody Wants to Be My Enemy" is very Caitlyn focused, beginning with a flashback to her childhood. Together, her and Vi team-up to search the undercity for clues on Silco's whereabouts. Meanwhile, those who were murdered by Jinx in the previous episode get their funeral while Jinx is "reborn" in the waters where Vander tried to drown Silco. He claims that Powder must die for Jinx to live on.

The parallel to Jinx becoming "reborn" to honoring the lives she'd taken earlier is not only chilling but super compelling. It continues to make the viewers wonder if she may be too far gone for Vi to save her. The downward spiral of Jinx makes the stakes of Vi finding her and Silco even larger. It's a great, slightly over mid-point of the season.

5 "The Boy Savior"

Season 1, Episode 7

A character focused on in Act I, part of Jinx's childhood, is Ekko (Reed Shannon). The leader of the Firelights is finally revealed, and it just so happens to be, as predicted, Ekko. The young hero was a fan-favorite in Act I, so to see him finally make a comeback in the modern day is astoundingly satisfying. Not only did he grow into a hero, but a total badass.

But the highlight of this episode is definitely the final fight between the Boy Savior and Jinx. Finally, reuniting after being kids, the two duke it out on a bridge. The visuals of the battle are not just stupendous, but heart-wrenching. Instead of showing the two fighting in the present, the director decided to show them as kids. Friends grow apart as they age, some even grow into enemies. This makes the fight here all the more relatable. It's easily one of the best fights in the entire series (so far).

4 "Oil and Water"

Season 1, Episode 8

Arcane Season 1, Episode 8, "Oil and Water" is, by far, one of the most monumental episodes of the series. It's packed to the brim with reveals, payoffs and incredible action. Silco decides to save Jinx by having her injected with Shimmer, which makes her see terrible visions of Vi betraying her for Caitlyn. Mel reunites with her mother, revisiting their troubled relationship. Jayce forges the Mercury Hammer and has an unlikely team-up with Vi. Lastly, Caitlyn is kidnapped by Jinx, after her delusions drive her to madness.

The major twist of the blue-haired youngling being injected with Shimmer is a huge payoff, turning her into the character League of Legends players know from the games. But the best part of the episode is the action sequence in which Vi and Jayce take on a hoard of chemtanks. It's a fast-paced, hard-hitting brawl that makes the final act of the episode as thrilling as ever.

3 "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"

Season 1, Episode 6

There's not much else that can be said about the action in Arcane that hasn't been said already. There are a million things to be said about the action in Arcane Season 1, Episode 6, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down", but the story is just as remarkable. In this episode, Vi and Jinx finally reunite, and it's about as emotionally compelling as one would hope it would be.

The stellar writing of previous installments helps prop this episode up on a high pedestal. The well-written buildup to the sisters coming together again finally pays off, and it does so satisfyingly. While bringing them together again, it quickly begins to lay down the seeds of their eventual divide, and it makes the whole reunion feel heartbreaking already.

2 "The Monster You Created"

Season 1, Episode 9

The tensions between Piltover and Zaun reached an all-time high in the finale of Season 1. Everything the series has built up to this point comes to a head. All the characters in the series have been built to this point in a manner where they all feel valid in their own ways, making the conflict feel all the more gut-wrenching. Especially when it comes to the stand-off between Vi and Jinx.

The finale manages to write an ending that both leaves audiences with a huge cliffhanger for Season 2, and completes everyone's arc, so it feels like a contained and singular story. The performances in this episode also reach a peak. As things got to the highest tension, the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung gave the best performances of the entire season.

1 "The Base Violence Necessary for Change"

Season 1, Episode 3

The best episode of the season, though, goes to Arcane Season 1, Episode 3, "The Base Violence Necessary for Change". Many online seem to favor Act I for how emotionally impactful and compelling it is, and this episode is the perfect example of why. The completion of everything Act I had been building up comes to a perfect head as Vi begins her downward path she's found in during Act II and Powder becomes Jinx.

Much like the finale of Season 1, the finale of Act I serve as a great setup for the rest of the series while also finalizing the arcs introduced and being able to stand alone. It's a heartbreaking story about siblings growing apart and what happens when one gives into their darker, more selfish desires. It's a beautiful story that is honestly amazing.

