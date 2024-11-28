Inspired by the champions of League of Legends, each and every character in the Arcane is deadly in their own right. The Netflix series fleshes out these recognizable champions, giving them vibrant backstories and nuanced characterization that draws us into the story. But one character in particular stands out proudly, with fierce eyes and ferocity lining her limbs every time she prowls onto the screen. General Ambessa Medarda (Ellen Thomas) immediately captures our attention with her brute strength and all-consuming personality, but locks us into her unwavering sights as her complex motivations and compelling storyline unfolds in front of us.

Ambessa Is the Most Powerful Character in 'Arcane'

Without saying a word or lifting a finger, Ambessa effortlessly exudes toughness as soon as she enters Arcane Season 1. It isn't just her bulging muscles that create this effect, but her steely expression that immediately cautions everyone to watch their tone. Wrapped in opulent gold and bloodthirsty red, we already get a sense of her ambitious character, especially as her presence fills the screen and our attention bandwidth. She truly bewitches us, even when lurking as a background audience to important conversations, and the entire time we beg to see her in action.

When she finally does draw her blade in an awe-inspiring display, it never disappoints. Her abilities are encapsulated in the final battle against her pupil Caitlyn (Katie Leung) and her arcane-wielding daughter Mel (Toks Olagundoye). Almost casually parrying Caitlyn's attacks and effortlessly using her green stones that contain runes to combat Mel's magic, we realize the significance of her Noxian background. As the leader of a battle-ready nation, naturally, Ambessa has unparalleled talent for physical weaponry. But in her dedication to equalizing every opponent on the battlefield combined with her history with the Black Rose, Ambessa also doggedly refuses to be at the mercy of magic — a testament to her dynamic character creation.

'Arcane' Season 2 Reveals Ambessa's Complex Motives

Beyond her characterization, Ambessa's motivations, which are rooted in love, loss, ambition and fear, are by far the most compelling in the series. Despite her merciless exterior, it becomes clear that she does have a deep-seated love for her children that underlies all her decisions. In fact, her feud with the Black Rose began with her forbidden love that resulted in a magic-using child, Mel. But love has also cost Ambessa a lot, as she loses her son Kino (Keston John) to presumably the Black Rose and believes she lost Mel to the cabal too. Love even underlies her choice to fight Mel in Arcane Season 2, as it drives profound feelings of betrayal.

The love and loss that creates the foundation of Ambessa's motives slowly twist and corrode into something more destructive at the surface. The fear of losing her children and her legacy morphs into an insatiable lust for control, and with Ambessa's background, skills, and status, this is a deadly combination. Her deft grip on psychological games and manipulation is dumb-founding, as we don't expect brawn to come with brains to this degree. By playing a game of chess in the shadows, she manages to firmly pit two scrambling cities against each other, establish martial law, gain control of Hextech, and then nearly win a war.

Ambessa's Storyline Deceives Us in 'Arcane' Season 2

The way Ambessa's storyline played out in Arcane is reminiscent of slow-acting poison. Initially, she comes off as an over-protective mother who is hiding a secret. We immediately sense that she will evolve into a more notable character and store it in the back of our minds for later while keeping an eye on her. But the progression of events occurs so smoothly and deceptively that we don't even register the influential implications of her maneuvers until afterward. The most prominent example of this is her hand in the councilors' memorial service attack or her randomly befriending the easily manipulated Salo (Josh Keaton).

Her transition into the most formidable antagonist in the show is almost a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment as she takes the reign of Piltover and Hextech via Caitlyn's promotion. Just like poison, the strategic and subtle moves she's played throughout the series culminate in an abrupt crescendo, as Piltover and Zaun are foaming at the mouth with Ambessa looming over them. Her turbulent arc from then on is enthralling, up until her explosive death scene. While we mourn the best character in Arcane, it is comforting to know that through Mel's potential decision to take her mother's mantle against the Black Rose, Ambessa ultimately achieves her goals even from the grave: her legacy.

