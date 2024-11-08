One of Netflix's most acclaimed animated shows ever is about to reach its long-awaited conclusion with Arcane Season 2. Taking place in the vast and expansive world of the hit video game franchise, League of Legends, Arcane brings the signature art style and over-the-top concepts to the game to the animated series in spectacular fashion. However, what sets Arcane apart from other video game adaptations is its remarkable dedication to telling a powerful story with immense thematic weight along with complex and nuanced characters.

Season 1 of Arcane ended with a literal bang, with the character of Jinx (Ella Purnell) completing her evolution as one television's greatest villains and blowing up the Piltover Council. It's a jaw-dropping cliffhanger ending that leaves the fates of characters like Jayce Talis (Kevin Alejandro) in question, but make no mistake. Many heroes and villains from Arcane will be back for Season 2, and you can read about their dramatic stories so far right here.

Hailee Steinfeld

Vi

Close

The closest thing Arcane has to a main protagonist is Vi, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Since her breakout role in 2010's True Grit, Steinfeld has enjoyed a well-deserved career in film and television. While Vi probably doesn't view herself as a hero, Steinfeld has plenty of experience playing them, having previously played Spider-Gwen in the Spider-Verse films and Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

Vi and her sister Powder (later known as Jinx) lost their parents years ago during a deadly riot involving the affluent nation of Piltover and the destitute nation of Zaun. Thankfully, the two sisters are taken in by a kindhearted rogue named Vander (JB Blanc) finds the young girls and decides to raise them as his own. However, tragedy strikes when Vander's former friend turned rival, Silco (Jason Spisak), makes a play for control over Zaun. The resulting fight sees Powder accidentally kill Vander and her adopted brothers in an explosion, leaving her older sister Vi horrified and disgusted. In her passion, Vi abandons Powder and leaves her with no one but Silco to comfort her.

Years later, Vi ends up in prison, living with the lifelong regret of abandoning her sister. She gets a chance at redemption when Vi is released by an Enforcer named Caitlyn Kiramman (Katie Leung), who is investigating the spread of a dangerous drug called Shimer throughout Zaun. While helping Caitlyn with her investigation, Vi eventually finds Powder, but is shocked to see she is now the murderer and terrorist known as Jinx. Vi tries time and time again to reach her sister, but she's helpless to stop Jinx from doing something unspeakably evil.

Ella Purnell

Jinx

Close

The anti-thesis to everything Vi stands for is embodied in her own sister, Jinx, voiced by Ella Purnell. Purnell has become a powerhouse in the world of television, starring in hit after hit show over and over again. Examples include Yellowjackets, Sweetpea, and another stellar video game adaptation, Fallout.

At a young age, Powder was given the nickname of Jinx as a result to the belief that she caused bad luck for the group. She always strived to prove herself as more than a naive kid, but sadly, Powder's nickname would eventually be proven right. Using some mysterious blue orbs she and her siblings found in Piltover, Powder tries to save her family from Silco, only to end up killing her and Vi's adoptive family in the process. Powder is gutted that Vi, the one person who always looked out for her, seemingly abandons her, pushing her into the arms of Silco, who takes her under his wing as his own adopted daughter.

Powder eventually abandons her name as Powder altogether to become Jinx - Silco's most feared and powerful follower. While she is a certifiable genius inventor with a brilliant intellect, Jinx's mental stability only deteriorates over time, feeling that she's unable to trust anyone around her. The finale of Season 1 sees her kill Silco after suspecting he'd betray her, while she uses her newly developed super weapon to blow up Piltover's capital, and its council members.

Katie Leung

Caitlyn Kiramman