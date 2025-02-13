Back when Netflix announced that Arcane Season 2 would be the series' last, fans were gutted because it felt like Vi and Jinx's story was only beginning. We had a while to accept that the end was coming, but apparently, everyone forgot to tell series star Ella Purnell (who voiced Jinx) about the show coming to an end. During a panel at MegaCon Orlando, first reported by ScreenRant, the actor revealed that she was only told that there would be no Season 3 of Arcane until very late into her process of making Season 2.

According to Purnell herself, she was gearing up for her last recording session on Arcane when the news was broken to her. However, she did recognize that the process for animation is wildly different from live-action filming, which sometimes makes an actor not hear about their own projects for a long time until they have to go back to the recording booth again.

"Well, I wouldn't know if it was going to be over. No one told me. This is true. Until I read the script, which was like a few days before my last recording session. And I read the script and I was like, what? We're doing another season, right? And I texted my agent and he was like,' oh, no, no, let me check in on that.' And then he goes, 'OK, so actually, it's done. I didn't know that.' But I guess my life didn't really change. You know, we recorded this over so many years and it's different with voice-over, right, because you're going in once a month, pretty much for a four-hour session. So you kind of forget what happens in between and you need a little more pressure. So, it's definitely, I'm excited to get back in the booth and obviously really worried. I forgot how to do everything, but that thing never comes away. You're always worried that you forgot how to act. But then, yeah, you kind of get back for it."

Why Did 'Arcane' End With Season 2?