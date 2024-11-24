We bid farewell to the stunning animation and ethereal music video-like sequences of Arcane as the third act of the final season draws its curtains, ending on an explosive note filled with heartache, hope, and closure. From the start of the first season, there was evidence of an inevitable war brewing, one that we got in the Season 2 finale. As each character undergoes their journey and makes their revelations, the divided city of Piltover and Zaun put their differences aside to fight in a war for humanity against the Noxian army and Viktor's (Harry Llyod) "perfect" creatures. Ambessa (Ellen Thomas) and Viktor manage to strike a deal to work together: Viktor agrees to create an army for Ambessa and her ulterior motives, while Ambessa helps Viktor achieve his pursuit of perfection by getting him access to the Hexgates — the location of the ultimate bastion for the arcane.

How Does Ekko Get Time-Travelling Powers in 'Arcane' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

While Ekko (Reed Lorenzo Shannon) didn't appear much in the first two acts of Arcane Season 2, he plays an instrumental role in the finale. After interacting with the wild rune alongside Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert), Ekko is thrown through time and space to an alternate dimension where Vander (JB Blanc) is not dead, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) is, and Jinx (Ella Purnell) is still Powder. In an attempt to return to his own universe, Ekko, Heimerdinger and Powder create a device that can cause the user to travel back in time, albeit for no more than four seconds — Ekko is finally "The Boy Who Shattered Time", as per his League of Legend's title. While gearing up the machine to return Ekko home, Heimerdinger sacrifices himself to ensure the process works.

When he does return to his original timeline, Ekko tries to recruit the help of Jinx, who is trying to self-destruct in her own attempt to cease the cycle of violence. Using the knowledge he gained from his connection with Powder and the handy tool of going back a couple of seconds every time he fails, Ekko manages to get through to Jinx. They join the war atop a makeshift hot air balloon and bring all of Zaun's initially reluctant residents with them, turning the tide of the war. When Viktor's creatures overpower everyone, Ekko plays another vital role in the war. As Viktor has a hold of Piltover and Zaun's fighters, Ekko uses his time-travelling powers to weave between the soldiers and eventually throws his machine at Viktor, breaking his concentration for a crucial split second as he recognizes another anomaly of the arcane. Jayce takes advantage of this distraction, making Ekko's contribution more important than ever.

'Arcane' Season 2 Ends Ambessa's Feud With the Black Rose

Image via Netflix

Ambessa and her hardened soldiers are a terrifying sight to behold in the war, and their ruthlessness allows them to gain the upper hand as they subdue the Enforcers. During the fight, Caitlyn (Katie Leung) was also brought to her knees, held at gunpoint by her former bedmate-turned-traitor Maddie (Katy Townsend) — Ambessa did warn her not to mix professional and personal lives. But when Maddie shoots a bullet, it ricochets off a golden shield and hits her instead, marking the entrance of the newly powered Mel (Toks Olagundoye).

The Black Rose abducted Mel, a secret cabal of witches that have a feud with Ambessa. It turns out, Mel was the product of a secret love affair Ambessa had and was an arcane wielder herself. The Black Rose tested and tried to recruit Mel, and it seemed like it was successful, as Mel walked away with the necklace from the mysterious leader of the Black Rose, who easily shifted forms and faces. In the battle, Mel and Caitlyn team up to duel against Ambessa, each using their strengths but to no avail. It isn't until Caitlyn makes a reckless and sneaky move to remove the runes that protect Ambessa from the arcane that Mel can pierce defense: she uses the necklace to call upon the Black Rose.

The feud between Ambessa and the Black Rose is cyclical, borne out of fear and greed for power. Ambessa believed that arcane wielders had unfair advantages, going against the Noxian philosophy that everyone is equal on the battlefield. The Black Rose wanted to protect the mages' interests and could not have a foe that wanted to wipe them out. As the syndicate's leader tightens the chains' thorny grip on Ambessa in triumph, Mel reveals that she is on neither side and thwarts the plan. In the end, Ambessa dies from her injuries, lying in the golden Mel's arms. Ambessa's feud with the group may be over, but Mel has just made herself an enemy, perhaps leading into one of Arcane's teased spin-offs.

Jinx Makes the Ultimate Sacrifice in 'Arcane' Season 2

Close

Our favorite two sisters finally fight on the same side of the war in Arcane's Season 2 finale. Unfortunately, one of their opponents is their father, though now in the form of Warwick. Jinx and Vi fight ruthlessly against their father, earnestly protecting each other even as gravity is turned off. When the war ends, Jinx collapses onto one ledge while Warwick and Vi hurtle onto another unsteady one. Despite Jinx's warnings, Vi is overcome with emotion, calling back to all the emotions conjured up by the flashbacks we have witnessed throughout the second season.

When Warwick awakens, he attacks Vi, compelling Jinx to step in and ultimately sacrifice herself. Just before she disables Vi's hammerhand and falls to her death with Warwick, Jinx leaves Vi with the words: "Always with you, Sis." As she tumbles to her demise and activates a hand grenade, Jinx recalls her childhood memories with Vander and Vi, snuggling in bed together as he turns out the lights. The loss of Vander drove them apart, and finding him again, even in this form, cemented their relationship. It also feels as if the sisters' reuniting was always going to be an inevitability despite the many twists and turns in their tumultuous story.

Who Is Jayce's Mystery Savior in 'Arcane' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

One of the prolonged mysteries of Arcane has been solved in the last few scenes of the Season 2 finale: who was the mysterious hooded man who gave Jayce the crystal that would later evolve into Hextech? When Jayce interacted with the wild rune, he was whisked away from Ekko and Heimerdinger and instead found himself in a future reality that would occur if Viktor succeeded in his plan. Turns out it was Viktor himself who gave Jayce the crystal, as he was the only one who could stop Viktor from turning Piltover into a pastel apocalyptic ruin. As such, when Jayce gets into Viktor's head, he embraces him and reveals all the memories that force Viktor to confront his ideology.

Viktor had always pursued perfection, whether that was eradicating his weak leg or healing the people of Zaun. His goal was to unify everyone in Piltover and Zaun through the arcane, creating a perfect society that could only be done through the Hexgates. He viewed human emotion as humankind's greatest strength and weakness, being the cause of all the wars and turmoil in the community. As such, by allowing his rational way of thinking to take over, he believed he could eliminate the harm that emotions can do — he realizes he is wrong.

The entire series hinges on the idea of emotion being a significant aspect of the human experience. We have seen how destructive it can be, with Jinx's pain turning into violence, or Ambessa's fear transforming into ambition and wrath. On the other hand, we also see examples of how emotion can bring out the best in humankind, most notably in Jinx's sacrifice, borne out of love. As such, Viktor learns he cannot control every single variable and must let everyone make their own mistakes and imperfections — it is only human after all.

'Arcane' Season 2 Finale Sets Up Potential Spinoffs

Image via Netflix

As the war rolls to an end and the dust settles, the surviving characters turn away to lick their wounds. We glimpse Singed (Brett Tucker) managing to revitalize his daughter, once again hinting at another Arcane spin-off as the implications of raising someone from the dead may be explored. There is a brief scene of a three-eyed crow rummaging through debris, until it is encapsulated in the glow of Hextech, suggesting humans' meddling with the arcane isn't over. Additionally, Mel caresses her mother's golden mask, perhaps indicating she will take up the mantle of her mother's feud with the Black Rose.

Finally, we say goodbye to Netflix's Arcane with a heartwarming scene between Vi and Caitlyn. With nearly all their loved ones dying throughout the duration of the series, all they have left is each other. Vi reassures Caitlyn that she will be as impossible to get rid of as the dirt under her nails, and shewill stand beside her for the future fight. Though it is unclear what the fight will be, the line once again teases a spin-off yet to be confirmed. The two sail away peacefully to the horizon, leaving Piltover and us behind for now.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Arcane are available to stream on Netflix.

