Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Arcane Season 2.Few characters in Arcane remain quite as popular as Jinx (Ella Purnell) or has suffered like she has, which makes her final fate so frustrating. The third act of the second season sees her rise from despair and find the courage to live her life, only to rob her of that very chance at the last moment. As technically and visually beautiful as it looks, killing off Jinx through a sacrifice is meant to confirm her redemption but instead reinforces her worst fears as a suicidal person about never getting the happy ending she deserves. Although some small hints remain that she could have survived, they are highly ambiguous at best, and the finale undermines what could have been a great conclusion of an incredible animated series by not confirming it outright.

The Final Act of ‘Arcane’ Sees Jinx at Her Lowest

No one in Arcane has been through more struggles than Jinx, and the end of the second act leaves her at a lower point than even she might have thought possible. After losing so many others, the death of Isha (Lucy Lowe) seems to have finally pushed her into complete despair, and an incredible voice performance by Ella Purnell makes her suicidal ideation feel frighteningly realistic. When Jinx has a vision of Silco (Jason Spisak) in her jail cell, he tells her to break the cycle of violence and leave her current life behind, imagining him as the father figure he had always claimed to be. The fact that Silco gives genuinely good advice that she perceives as permission to die not only speaks to her twisted view of him but just how much despair she feels at that moment.

After she traps Vi (Haliee Steinfeld) within her own cell, Jinx portrays a dangerously false sense of peace, one that should ring alarm bells to anyone familiar with suicide and suicide ideation. To her, breaking the cycle has only one logical meaning and her intent remains clear, even if she never says it so explicitly. When she finally returns to the fold and joins the battle with a new purpose, her comeback seems earned, and her loving reunion with Vi acts as a form of healing for both of them. The fact that it lasts only a few minutes before being ripped away feels exceptionally cruel, and once the sacrifice is complete, the impact on Vi is almost entirely ignored.

Killing Off Jinx in 'Arcane' Enforces a Problematic Message

One thing Arcane excels at is the use of music to convey particular emotions in a scene, and the hauntingly ethereal lyrics of “Wasteland” are no exception, perfectly capturing the hopeless mood of Jinx when the series finale begins. The problem is when it appears again during her death scene, where Jinx’s actions are portrayed more heroically, and the prolonged drama of the event ironically makes it appear more tragic for Vi than her sister. While self-sacrifices can be heroic, a character who was openly suicidal just moments prior is not the right character to deliver that kind of message, especially since we saw Viktor (Harry Lloyd) and Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) have a more peaceful ascension just minutes earlier.

For a character like Jinx, suicide and sacrifice are seen as two sides of the same coin, and her death reinforces the notion from Caitlyn (Katie Leung) that some crimes are simply unforgivable. The implications of this death scene remain profound and can feel more insensitive than beautiful for viewers who identify with Jinx and her struggles. Rather than heartwarming, the scene comes off as devastating at a time when her story, like those of Piltover and Zaun, feels reduced to an afterthought in favor of more esoteric elements.

Is There Any Chance Jinx Might Have Survived?

Despite the apparent finality of her demise, there are some context clues to suggest Jinx might have survived. Her final words to Vi that they would remain together even if they were worlds apart suggest she might have taken Silco's advice to leave Zaun behind her fully. In the alternate universe, Vander (JD Blanc) tells her other self that people should learn to put self-care first, and it's possible that Ekko (Reed Shannon) told her about that version of Powder to give her hope and something to aspire to. Finally, the last shot of the series ties back to her first line in the pilot, declaring that she would escape the city in an airship one day and enjoy her life.

One thing we know for certain is that the world of Runeterra will continue to be explored, with three new stories already confirmed. If this is the case, however, making the survival of Jinx explicit would have provided a far more powerful message about living life to the fullest while ending the series on a slightly more positive note for viewers. Keeping Jinx alive and continuing her journey also opens enticing new storytelling opportunities, and new spin-offs could provide the closure the current series never delivered. There might be a good reason to hope Jinx is still alive, but until that is made official, Arcane will need to settle with only having a good series finale, not a great one.

