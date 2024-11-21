Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Arcane' Season 2.The world of Arcane can be harsh, and few characters know that fact better than Jinx (Ella Purnell) in Season 2. After losing so much, she finally opens herself up again with the introduction of Isha (Lucy Lowe), who resembles her own younger self under the name of Powder. While the death of Isha might have been a foregone conclusion, given that she is nowhere to be seen in the League of Legends games, her demise comes at the worst possible time for Jinx, whose damaged bond with Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) has finally started to recover. Where this takes her is a question for the third and final act, but there is a decent chance that this horrible blow may finally break Jinx and cause her to backslide into her former self, which would prove to be an absolutely devastating end for her character.

The Story of Jinx in 'Arcane' Is Defined by Loss

No character in Arcane has suffered as much as Jinx has, and the phrase “No good deed goes unpunished” might be the defining words of her storyline. The loss of an exceptionally kind soul like that of her late mother Felicia (Jeannie Tirado) left both sisters to find love in each other and in Vander (JB Blanc), the only family they had left. Her genuine desire to help her family during a rescue mission gets her father figure and best friends killed, leaving Powder to recoil from any such heroics and embrace her new name as a way to punish herself. While Silco (Jason Spisak) steps in as a dark father figure, the girl now known as Jinx is still left a damaged woman, one who faces major PTSD and psychotic episodes.

From there, the universe continues to kick Powder while she's down, as her reunion with Vi in adulthood is cut short by an ambush of Enforcers. Her killing of Silco at the end of the first season only reinforces her personal feelings of self-loathing and leads Powder to fully embrace her identity as Jinx by firing the first shot of the war. Although this action might not have been as deadly as the cliffhanger first made it seem, it still feels like a highly decisive choice, convincing even Vi that her sister is fully irredeemable. Therefore, the fact that the second season introduces Jinx to Isha right out of the gate serves as a reminder of her humanity.

Isha Served as a Source of Healing for Jinx in Season 2

When we reunite with Jinx at the start of the second season, the show uses music to convey her emotional state and her effect on others, which ends with her meeting Isha by pure chance. Their dynamic is quite wholesome, and it's clear that Isha’s blue hair is meant to evoke images of Powder, which Jinx herself recognizes. Like Powder, Isha is not afraid of physical danger, and her shielding of Jinx during the battle with Vi not only saves the former but shows just how far Caitlyn (Katie Leung) has fallen by attempting to kill a child. When Isha is captured, Jinx also embraces her best self during the rescue and prepares to sacrifice herself for Isha by protecting her from a mutated Vander. Instead, Jinx gets a chance to undo her mistakes by saving Vander and reuniting with her sister, creating a brief but heartfelt reunion just before a fateful decision by Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) immediately brings everything crashing down.

Losing Isha Might be a Cause for Jinx To Relapse

The death of Isha is a particularly fitting one, given that she kills Vander using the same stunt Powder had once tried to save him with, only this time being successful. Her sacrifice proves truly devastating for Jinx, since Isha felt especially innocent and not yet scarred by society like she was. Granted, there is still a decent chance that Jinx could recognize the parallels and possibly forgive Vi for wanting her to stay behind on their original mission. However, the final reflections of Viktor (Harry Lloyd) as he dies, realizing that good and bad actions are two sides of the same coin, suggest the demise of Isha could ultimately have tragic consequences for both herself and others.

At this point, Jinx has lost everyone she loves, and there is a real possibility this could prove to be the final breaking point for her. In addition to losing faith in herself, she might also become nihilistic about the world around her, viewing life itself as a “jinx” that cannot be overcome. If she does go down this dark path, it would be a heartbreaking regression for a character who tried to make good in the world, and not totally foreign in a show that has already had an eye for exploring things that could have been. This downfall would also likely force a final confrontation with Vi, ending Arcane on a devastating and poignant final note.

