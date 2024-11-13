Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Arcane' Season 2After a grueling three-year wait, we finally are in the presence of Arcane Season 2, which finally answers the question of who survived Jinx's (Ella Purnell) attack on Piltover in the Season 1 finale. The very last thing we saw in Season 1 was Jinx using her new Hextech weapon, Fishbones to fire upon Piltover's high council, while Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Cait (Katie Leung) are powerless to stop her. The implications of what this attack could mean for the series to go next, with the survivors and lack of them setting up grave implications for where the show can go next.

For three whole years, we've been left to wonder who, if anyone, could have possibly survived Jinx's assault on Piltover. Now, we finally have our answer, and to be perfectly honest, the overall aftermath of this brutal attack is a bit lackluster. We don't want to sound negative, as the vast majority of Arcane Season 2 is as slick and as stylish as ever in the first of three acts of the show that's been released as of this post. Still, after so much build-up, the resulting fallout of Jinx's attack feels like a huge missed opportunity to go in a bolder narrative direction.

Most of the Council Survives in ‘Arcane’ Season 2

Since the last thing we saw in Arcane Season 1 was Jinx sending a missile toward the Piltover capital, it's only fitting that Season 2 begins by showing the aftermath. Jinx certainly picked the right time to strike if she wanted to try and kill all the council members, as they've all gathered for a historic meeting with the only one not present being the ousted leader Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert). However, maybe even Jinx would have stayed her hand if she knew the council was about to pass a vote that would have made peace with Zaun.

Right off the bat, the Season 2 premiere makes it clear that two of the most important characters on the council did indeed survive. This includes the brilliant yet misguided Hextech inventor Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) and his dedicated partner Mel (Toks Olagundoye). Along with two other council members, Salo (Josh Keaton) and Shoola (Mara Junot), four council members survive the attack, though Salo and Shoola did sustain some pretty serious injuries. However, the same cannot be said for three of their peers.

The most significant death in the attack is certainly Cassandra Kiramman, (Abigail Marlowe) Cait's mother and the matriarch of the affluent Kiramman family. Fans probably knew right from the start that Cassandra was a goner, especially considering her death would give Cait the perfect start to a revenge plot against Jinx. The other two councilors who die in the attack are, well, not very significant or memorable characters: Irius Bolbok and Torman Hoskel.

The Season 2 Premiere of ‘Arcane’ Plays Things Too Safe

So in short, the two most pivotal characters in the story survive the climactic cliffhanger, while three other generally inconsequential characteres are the only casualties. After three years of waiting, that could be considered somewhat of a disappointment. This was a chance to really show what Jinx was capable of, cementing her as a new major threat now that Silco (Jason Spisak) is off the board.

Instead, the series simply had Jinx kill off some characters that are ultimately fairly irrelevant to the broader narrative. Irius Bolbok (JB Blanc) and Torman Hoskel (Dave B. Mitchell) are the definition of true background characters, so their deaths aren't that significant of a loss. As for Cassandra Kirraman, she at least dies to further the ill-fated revenge plot of Cait, but even that plot feels like it's one that is quite familiar at this point — seen in countless other movies and shows.

Jayce and Mel Don’t Have Much To Do in ‘Arcane’ Season 2 So Far

Another reason why the final season of Arcane should have gone all in on its dramatic twist at the end of Season 1 is where it leaves Jayce and Mel, who, as of right now in Season 2, don't have very interesting stories to go off of. Right now, Jayce is merely a pawn in a wider arc involving Heimerdinger and Ekko (Reed Shannon). As for Mel's story, all she is really on the cusp of discovering right now is that her power-hungry warmonger mother is exactly that.

Heimerdinger, Ekko, and Ambessa (Ellen Thomas) are all characters that have come into their own much more as the show has gone on. Where Jayce and Mel feel like their stories have reached a logical end, with them both previously advocating for peace, these other characters deserve more time in the spotlight. Maybe we're totally wrong and Jayce and Mel will end up surprising us as the show goes on, but as of now, they feel like two superficial cogs in an admittedly well-oiled machine. Either way, we will be tuned in and watching on the edge of our seats.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Ella Purnell , Kevin Alejandro , Katie Leung , jason spisak , Toks Olagundoye , Harry Lloyd , JB Blanc , Reed Shannon , Mick Wingert Franchise(s) League of Legends

