Of the many magical storylines in Arcane, Mel Medarda's (Toks Olagundoye) intriguing connection to the arcane is one of the more unanticipated ones. During Season 2, Act 1, Mel's role in the story is primarily as a councilor, making difficult decisions for the benefit of Piltover until Episode 3. The episode opens up with a witch affiliated with the elusive Black Rose attempting to assassinate General Ambessa Medarda (Ellen Thomas). It vaguely introduces us to a feud that has claimed members of the Medarda bloodline and promises us dire consequences for Ambessa. By the end of the act, Mel is abducted by the Black Rose as their claustrophobic red magic completely envelops her, whisking her away to an unknown place.

Mel Is Abducted By the Black Rose in 'Arcane' Season 2

The beginning of Mel's storyline in Arcane Season 2, Act 2 sears the burning image of Elora, Mel's colleague, being brutally killed by thorny red chains. Mel herself wakes up in a strange cavern filled with symbols and cracks in the looming walls. She quickly realizes she is not alone as a familiar voice echoes across the wall; it is her brother Kino (Keston John). Everyone in Noxus, including Mel and her mother, believes Kino is dead, courtesy of the Black Rose. However, Kino reveals that he has been trapped in this place since he got close to uncovering an uncomfortable truth. After a heartfelt reunion, Kino recounts the days leading up to his capture.

Unlike many of the Noxians known to be warriors, Kino was a diplomat, preferring to use his words over a sword. He had caught wind of rumors in the local countryside and went to investigate them, unprepared for what he was about to discover. He had found out something about his mother that he could never imagine: the battle-ready, fierce general had once fallen in love. Though no one knows exactly with whom, it is known that they had a child together -- a child the Black Rose was searching for.

The Black Rose believe that the child inherited something of theirs, which we would later find out was magic. The secret cabal of witches initially believed Kino was the magical child but was proven wrong. Mel's abduction was not only to hurt Ambessa, but to also see if she was the love child who would wield the arcane. However, it turns out that Kino wasn't actually Kino, but a Black Rose witch impersonating him. As such, much of the information he divulged should be taken with a grain of salt, but it does reveal the syndicate's motivations.

Mel Has Golden Powers in 'Arcane' Season 2

Mel's ability to tap into the arcane is quickly confirmed. She is able to see connections between the symbols on the wall that are invisible to us and completes the puzzle. When she realizes Kino is not who he said he is, she confronts him, causing the witch to expose herself and the room to erupt into a dizzying scene of red. Thorny chains writhe across her limbs, trapping her in place, but she emits her own golden light and escapes, fully transforming into the witch she was meant to be.

Subtle clues of her affinity with the arcane are scattered across the season. At the beginning of Season 2, we are met with the disastrous aftermath of Jinx's (Ella Purnell) attack on the council. The majority of the council are wiped out, with the survivors sustaining life-threatening injuries. However, Mel and Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) miraculously walk away unscathed. During Act 3, they figure out that Mel had instinctively thrown up a golden shield around them, protecting them from the explosion and debris. Additionally, one of the disembodied voices of the Black Rose witches referred to Mel as their "sister," further indicating her magical abilities and ties to the cabal.

After Mel erupts in a mesmerizing display of power to escape the Black Rose's hold, she meets the mysterious leader of the group. The figure convinces Mel to join their cause against Ambessa while prowling around the room and constantly shifting faces in a jarring sequence. Despite her reservations, Mel seems to accept the witch's proposal as she dons the necklace she was given, which turns invisible around her neck.

Will Mel Continue Ambessa's Feud Against the Black Rose in an 'Arcane' Spinoff?

Mel returns to Piltover in Arcane Season 2, Act 3, where everyone is gearing up for a war against Ambessa and her Noxian army. During the war, Mel takes a support role, helping deflect arrows and bullets wherever she can but mainly keeping her eye out for an opening. This comes once Ambessa has Piltover's Enforcers on their knees, which is when Mel uses a subtle shimmering shield to save Caitlyn's (Katie Leung) life, making quite a dramatic entrance. Soon thereafter, she ends up in a vicious dual with her and Caitlyn battling against Ambessa. Subsequently, it seems that Mel really is following through with the plan she concocted with the shadowy Black Rose leader.

At the fight's climax, Mel finds an opening and uses the necklace to summon the Black Rose. Dark red tendrils snake out of the necklace, encapsulating Ambessa and stringing her upside down in those signature chains. The dark figure reappears, applauding Mel's allegiance and laughing at her triumph over Ambessa. The Black Rose has finally won the feud. But Mel has another trick up her sleeve and destroys their hold over Ambessa, relieving both of them from the Black Rose's chokehold. While Mel never agreed with Ambessa's more violent and aggressive approach to ruling, it seems she doesn't side with the Black Rose's intentions either. Both sides were simply trying to protect their own by taking an extremist and offensive position, each vying for more power to overthrow the other.

With Ambessa dead, we glimpse a scene of Mel forlornly holding her mask, turning it in her hands. While Mel doesn't necessarily side with Ambessa, she has ultimately made an enemy out of the Black Rose, but this feud will be different. As an arcane-wielder, the stakes and battlefield between the two oppositions are slightly more fairly matched, even if Mel is still a newcomer. As such, this may set up a potential Arcane spin-off, where Mel will have to deal with the consequences of her decision and may take over Ambessa's helm in this feud.

