The arcane has propagated many interesting storylines and concepts in Netflix's Arcane, from Viktor's (Harry Lloyd) drastic transformation to Mel (Toks Olagundoye) tapping into her inner reserve. Through Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), Ekko (Reed Lorenzo Shannon), and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert), we are introduced to the intriguing concept of wild runes, which are a form of the arcane with unpredictable outcomes. In a pastel, kaleidoscopic scene where the three characters' proportions are skewed and twisted in dizzying ways, Arcane sets up the idea of parallel universes. Episode 7 of Arcane Season 2 explores the potential consequences of different decisions, leaning into the idea of the butterfly effect while also demonstrating more properties of the arcane.

'Arcane' Season 2, Episode 7 Explores Parallel Dimensions

Episode 7 solely focuses on the alternate dimensions Jayce, Ekko and Heimerdinger are transported to. We already had no idea what to expect from the wild rune, but parallel dimensions were certainly not what we had in mind. Jayce wakes up in a desolate place, where Viktor has achieved his pursuit of perfection and is confronted by the unforeseen consequences. On the other hand, Ekko and Heimerdinger appear at different points in time in the same universe, where peace exists between Piltover and Zaun. It seems that Jayce was taken to a different place due to how he interacted with the wild rune at the Hexgates. His personal connections with the arcane and the man who saved him in his past somehow influenced where he went — the alternate Viktor likely also had a hand in this.

Jayce Travels to a Future Where Viktor Wins in 'Arcane'

In the universe Jayce went to in Arcane, Viktor is able to take over Piltover with his creatures of perfection, leading to the unification of humanity. Much of Viktor's ideology involves eradicating human emotion, as it has the potential to be destructive, which we have seen many times. As such, the land that Jayce traverses is stripped of vibrant colors, all seeped in a rational and cold white: an apocalyptic ruin completely devoid of life. Anything that does move resembles more machinery than humans and acts like mindless beings reacting off instinct rather than having their own thoughts and feelings. This dimension explores the result of misguided perfection and why human emotions are so integral to the human experience.

This experience allows Jayce to connect with Viktor in the finale, but it is also revealed that Jayce is truly the only person who can. Every version of Viktor who has succeeded in his plans immediately regretted it, witnessing the destruction and lifelessness his ideas have caused. He also has the power to travel between dimensions and realizes that out of the millions of times these events have played out, the only way to stop them is through Jayce, which is why he returns to the past to give young Jayce the crystal. Through this, Jayce gains the tools and memories required to get through to Viktor in the finale, allowing him to recognize the flaws in his perfect plans.

Zaun and Piltover Are at Peace in 'Arcane's Alternate Universe

Meanwhile, Ekko and Heimerdinger travel to an idyllic universe where Vander (JB Blanc) doesn’t die, and he and Silco (Jason Spisak) achieve their goal of finding peace and innovation for Zaun. In this dimension, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) is dead, while Jinx (Ella Purnell) is alive, except she is still Powder. When Ekko arrives in this universe, Heimerdinger has already been there for nearly a hundred years, demonstrating another property of the arcane that allows the two to travel to different points in time. As such, this principle is applied to the time-traveling machine they construct, although Ekko can only go back by four seconds. This invention is integral to Ekko's contribution in preventing Viktor's plan from succeeding in the Arcane finale.

While exploring the "what if" of Vander still being alive and the result of the butterfly effect of the two friends accomplishing their plan to help Zaun, this episode is also transformative for Ekko. With the time-traveling machine, he transcends to his full form, which we see in League of Legends, but he also makes huge sacrifices to save his world. The universe Jayce traveled to saw the outcomes of Viktor's dreams for perfection, while this dimension portrays the Zaunite's dreams. Ekko decides to let go of his romance with Powder and his freedom to return to his own war-torn home. In the process, Heimerdinger also sacrifices his life to send Ekko back.

Both universes feature different forms of perfection. One is the devastating consequences when you try to perfect the human condition. The other is a thriving community, free of the poverty, violence, and starvation that Zaun is typically known for. While the three characters navigate their surroundings, they learn about themselves and gain the tools required to save their original universe.

