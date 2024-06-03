The Big Picture Vi and Jinx return in a new poster for Arcane Season 2, hinting at their evolving relationship and future conflicts.

Audiences and critics have praised Arcane for its portrayal of inequality and individual trauma through well-developed characters.

Arcane won several Primetime Emmy Awards and Game Awards, setting high expectations for its upcoming second season in November 2024.

League of Legends' iconic sisters return once more through a brand-new poster for the Netflix series, Arcane. The new promo image features Vi and Jinx (played by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell respectively), possibly hinting at what's to come in Season 2. Over on Arcane's official X account (formerly Twitter), accompanying the poster was a caption that reads "Nothing ever stays dead." Meanwhile, it also showed Jinx hugging her distraught sister. During the Season 1 finale, Jinx took over her brand-new identity. At the same time, she has accepted that she and her sister have changed since they were separated as kids and launched an attack on Piltover.

Season 1 of Arcane has been highly praised since its release in 2021. The show got a perfect 100 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, audiences gave it a 96 percent average rating. Arcane is loved by audiences because of its representations of inequality, as well as a fleshed-out expression of individual trauma. During its first week, the show ranked first on Netflix's Top 10 charts in multiple countries.

Arcane also won numerous Primetime Emmy Awards, including "Oustanding Animated Program" and "Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation," and made strides at the 2022 Game Awards, where it won "Best Adaptation," against other popular titles, such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

What Do We Know So Far About 'Arcane' Season 2?

It wasn't long after Arcane's release that Netflix and Riot Games announced a second season. While the plot for the next installment remains under wraps, teasers, and previews of what's to come have been shared on social media. Back in early 2024, a nightmarish preview was released, teasing a potential new character in season 2.

At the moment, it's currently unknown who will be returning to the show's second season, especially due to how it ended. But based on the poster, it's very certain that Vi and Jinx would be part of the show's next chapter. Caitlyn also survived and was seen with Vi during Season 1's final moments, so it's also possible that she could make a return as well.

Arcane Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Meanwhile, Season 2 is scheduled to hit the streaming giant sometime in November 2024. Stay tuned for more updates and check out the new poster above.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

