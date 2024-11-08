Against all odds, video game adaptations across both film and TV are currently riding high, proving to be massive crowd-pleasers. Whether it’s family entertainment like the Sonic films or mature post-apocalyptic dramas like The Last of Us, gamers have never had a better time to see these beloved stories in a new medium. In recent years, Netflix has been a champion in this field, releasing many highly acclaimed animated series based on video games, with Arcane (based on League of Legends) undoubtedly being one of their finest.

First released back in November 2021, Arcane revolves around two sisters, Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Powder/Jinx (Ella Purnell). Growing up as thieves in the corrupted underground city of Zaun, their relationship is shattered after a heist gone horribly wrong. This traumatic event forever changes their home as new crime lords seize control, but also Piltover, the shiny utopia above them, which is on the brink of making major technological and magical advancements. As civil unrest between Zaun and Piltover escalates, Vi and Jinx find themselves at the heart of the conflict, yet on rival sides, with one seeking peace and the other anarchy.

After three years, the series is finally returning to our screens for its highly anticipated and explosive conclusion. So, if you’re ready to jump back into the chaotic world of Arcane, keep reading below to find out where and when you can watch Season 2!

When Is ‘Arcane’ Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Arcane Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere on Saturday, November 9, 2024. However, bingeing will not be possible all at once. Like the previous season, Netflix has opted to split up the episodes into three distinct “acts.” This staggered release model means that it will take three weeks for the entire season to be out. You can read more in depth about the episode release schedule below.

Is 'Arcane’ Season 2 Streaming Online?

Image via Netflix

Yes! Arcane Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The first "act" of Season 2 will debut on November 9, 2024, with the remaining acts coming later this month. Again, more on this very soon! However, if you want to rewatch or catch up on Season 1, you can do so right now with the whole season available.

Can You Stream 'Arcane’ Season 2 Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, given its exclusivity, Netflix is the only streaming service where you can watch Arcane. If you do not currently have a Netflix subscription, those interested can check out a breakdown of the different subscription models and costs below.

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

What Is the Episode Schedule for ‘Arcane’ Season 2?

Image via Netflix

As mentioned above, like its predecessor, Arcane Season 2 will be split up into three “acts”. Each act will be released a week apart, for three weeks, until all nine episodes are out. Below is the complete episode schedule for when you can stream the entire season.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 November 9, 2024 Episode 2 November 9, 2024 Episode 3 November 9, 2024 Episode 4 November 16, 2024 Episode 5 November 16, 2024 Episode 6 November 16, 2024 Episode 7 November 23, 2024 Episode 8 November 23, 2024 Episode 9 November 23, 2024

Watch the ‘Arcane’ Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for Arcane Season 2 was released by Netflix via their YouTube channel on September 5, 2024. In it, we see Vi finally admit to Caitlyn (Katie Leung) that she has lost her sister to madness. With Powder gone, only Jinx remains, and she is hellbent on watching Piltover burn to the ground by leading a chaotic rebellion. What follows is an intense series of action-packed moments as we see Vi and Caitlyn rally together their allies to defend Piltover from Jinx’s relentless attacks.

The trailer also offers our first looks at other returning characters, such as Ekko, Heimerdinger, Ambessa Medarda, and Sevika, all of whom will play significant roles in this major conflict. What remains a mystery, though, is the fate of the Piltover council members. We last saw them debating Zaun’s independence in the closing moments of Season 1's finale, just before Jinx fired a missile at their building. They are curiously absent here, so only time will tell who survived the blast and whether they can restore order to both cities.

Other Video Game Adaptations You Can Stream Right Now

Castlevania (2017 – 2021)

Image via Netflix

Castlevania follows Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), the last living member of a legendary monster-hunting family. He is tasked with killing Dracula (Graham McTavish), who has lost faith in humanity after villagers accused his human wife of witchcraft and burnt her at the stake. Trevor teams up with Sypha (Alejandra Reynoso), a skilled Speaker magician, and Alucard (James Callis), Dracula’s dhampir son, to defeat Dracula’s demon army and the vengeful vampire himself.

Watch on Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

Image via Netflix/CD Projekt RED

Set in 2076, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners revolves around David Martinez (Zach Aguilar), a teenager living on the streets of the dystopian Night City. In the wake of a personal tragedy, David abandons his education in favor of becoming an “edgerunner”, a black-market mercenary. By adopting this new life, David must learn how to navigate the shady underbelly of his crime-ridden and technologically-driven city.

Watch on Netflix

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2024 - present)

Close

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft serves as a TV sequel to the video game’s recent "Survivor" trilogy, yet it also works as a strong entry point for newcomers to the franchise. In it, Lara (Hayley Atwell) is trying to overcome the trauma of her past adventures when a mystical artifact is stolen from her family home. This sends Lara on a whirlwind journey around the globe to track down the thief and stop his grand plans before the world is destroyed.

Watch on Netflix

Arcane Season 2 hits Netflix on November 9, 2024.