Arcane's appeal extends beyond fans of the League of Legends games, winning over viewers who had no prior knowledge of the universe, thanks to its compelling story and relatable characters.

The unique animation style of Arcane captivates both die-hard fans and casual viewers, making it visually appealing for all audiences.

Arcane fans, unite! After a pretty long wait, it’s finally time to start counting down the days until it’s time to press play on Season 2 of the acclaimed animated series, which became an overnight sensation when it premiered on Netflix back in 2021. And it’s all about to happen again: During fan event Geeked Week, the streamer announced that Arcane Season 2 is gearing up for a much-anticipated comeback in November 2024.

One of the most surprising feats of Arcane was the fact that the series was able to burst its bubble and appeal to a portion of the public that would otherwise ignore it. Since the show originates from massively popular video game series League of Legends, it was expected that fans of the game would check it out, but the show conquered the hearts and minds of people that never even played the game and knew nothing of the universe.

One of the elements that helped this happen was certainly the fact that the series tells a compelling story of two sisters – Vi (voiced by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell) — who suddenly find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing war for the domain of different arcane beliefs.

'Arcane's Unique Visual Style

Another element that drew fans and non-fans in was the irresistible animation style of Arcane, which captures the eye of even the most casual viewer. The style was developed and brought to life by French animation studio Fortiche, which had done previous work for the League of Legends franchise, the Marvel animated series Rocket & Groot and Gorillaz music videos.

Details from the story of Arcane Season 2 are still under wraps, and now that we know the specific month in which the show comes back, it’s safe to say that Netflix won’t reveal anything for at least some time. However, die-hard fans may get some hints as 2024 develops, since the Netflix series has been officially made League of Legends canon, meaning that the show’s events will now influence whatever happens in all branches of the franchise – which includes other video games, card games and comics.

While we wait for Arcane Season 2, you can always rewatch Season 1 and remember the burning questions and follow-ups that the upcoming episodes need to address, and speculate which League of Legends characters might show up in the next season.

Arcane Season 2 will hit Netflix in November 2024. Check out the announcement below:

