The Big Picture Arcane Season 2 will be released on Netflix in Q4 2024, with a speculated November release date.

The long production period and delay for Season 2 is to ensure the quality matches that of Season 1 and to gauge audience reaction.

The cast members, including Hailee Steinfeld as Vi and Ella Purnell as Jinx, are confirmed to return, and more champions may join the series as the release date approaches.

After nearly two years and relative radio silence from the cast and crew involved, Arcane has finally set a release window for its return. The acclaimed League of Legends animated series was renewed for a second season back in November as its final batch of episodes just finished airing and, since then, production on Vi and Jinx's return has been steadily going on in the background. At the Video V Vision Conference hosted by League parent company Tencent, as reported on Twitter by the fan account LeagueofLeaks, it was revealed that new episodes will arrive on Netflix in Q4 2024.

While an exact date isn't listed, it's speculated that the new season could arrive in November which would match up with the release of Arcane Season 1. It would also be convenient timing for the 15th anniversary event of League of Legends. A three-year wait between seasons is lengthy, though not unexpected given the stellar animation of the series. Earlier this year, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent reaffirmed in an interview that the series is in no hurry to return, saying that a 2023 release wasn't possible in part because the team wanted to match the quality of Season 1, and they weren't sure how audiences would react and thus got a later start on Season 2 than otherwise possible. It's also not nearly as long of a production period as the first season which took six years to come to fruition.

Arcane is a prequel to League of Legends following two of the game's most recognizable champions and sisters Vi and Jinx amidst a time of turmoil between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underbelly of Zaun. Divides only deepen with the creation and spread of the magical Hextech in Piltover and the monstrous drug shimmer in Zaun, and the two sisters eventually find themselves on opposing sides with Vi joining forces with an unlikely ally in the Piltover office Caitlyn while Jinx stays under the care of Zaun crime lord Silco. The series was quickly hailed as one of the greatest video game shows to ever come to screens, even becoming the first streaming series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program and sweeping the Annie Awards.

Image via Netflix

Who's Returning for Arcane Season 2?

Plot details for Season 2 aren't available yet, but there are some cast members confirmed to return for the prequel-sequel. The stars will all stay in place with Hailee Steinfeld reprising her role as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, and Katie Leung as Caitlyn. Reed Shannon's Ekko, Mick Wingert's Heimerdinger, Kevin Alejandro's Jayce, and Harry Lloyd's Viktor are all very likely to return as well. Shockingly, Jason Spisak revealed he'd once again lend his voice to Silco. The criminal died at Jinx's hand in the climactic finale, so he'll likely only appear in flashbacks or in others' visions barring something crazy in Season 2. The cast is likely to expand with more champions joining the fray as a release date gets closer.

Co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee will both be back at the helm and producing under Riot Games while French animation studio Fortiche continues handling the animation. All of Arcane Season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out the official Season 2 announcement video from last year below.