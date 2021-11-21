Good news for Arcane fans old and new this week: Netflix and Riot Games have announced that the League of Legends-set animated TV show, which premiered on the streaming service earlier this month, has already been renewed for a second season that is currently in production. The news was unveiled at the ending of a fan event on Saturday night.

Arcane is a League of Legends prequel series set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, and the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions and the power that will tear them apart. No further plot information has been revealed for Season 2 as of now, but Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung are all confirmed to return for the second season, reprising their respective voice roles of Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn Kiramman. The second season of Arcane will be executed produced by series co-creator Christian Linke, as well as Riot Games founders Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck, Jane Chung, and Thomas Vu.

"We're beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane’s’ first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” Linke and fellow co-creator Alex Yee said in a provided statement.

Since its release back in 2009, League of Legends continues to endure as one of the most successful online games of all time. Given that the League of Legends universe has a total of 155 champions to potentially explore in other media, it stands to reason that a second season could possibly expand by telling even more stories set in this world. The first season of Arcane premiered on November 6, with three chapters released consisting of three episodes each.

No release date has yet been announced for Season 2 of Arcane, but you can currently stream the entirety of Season 1 on Netflix. Check out the announcement video from the show's account below:

