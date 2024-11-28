The second and highly anticipated season of the steampunk series Arcane, also its final chapter, was released between November 9 and 23, 2024, and has since received mixed reviews from fans and critics about its pacing. Both seasons currently hold a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus for Season 2 stating, “Arcane's second and final season is a supremely satisfying capper to an epic saga." However, given the season's criticism, showrunner Christian Linke reacted via a discussion with GamesRadar+, addressing fans' concerns about it feeling rushed.

“When people watch season 1, there's an aspect to the pacing… Season 2 is a bit different in that regard. I respect that people express that [opinion]. You're right – the vast majority of the audience seems to be happy. But there are people who say, 'It's rushed. What's going on?'”

Linke further explained about the approach used for Arcane Season 2 compared to the first run:

“We did approach Season 2 a little bit differently in how we structured the episodes because we wanted, as creatives, to take these bets [and] take these swings. It seems like for most people, that works really well. There's some people who specifically wanted to see the continuation of season one in that regard and are disappointed. I'm not happy that they feel that way, but I respect that.”

Did ‘Arcane’ Season 2 Include the Right Amount of Story?

Created by Linke and Alex Yee, Arcane is set in Riot's League of Legends universe and primarily centers on sister Vi and Powder, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, respectively. Season 1 was released between November 6 and 20, 2021, and was met with universal acclaim, with fans praising its animation, story, action sequences, world-building, and voice acting, among other things.

Similarly, Season 2, which came three years later, has also received highly positive reviews for almost all of its features besides its pacing. Speaking further about that, Arcane’s showrunner added:

“Yeah, there are people who say it's too rushed, too much going on. There's also the flip side. I see like, 'Where's Camille? She's part of Piltover. Where's Blitzcrank? Where's Twitch? Why didn't you include them?' On one side, you have people saying it's too much. On the other, you have people saying we didn't do enough and we did our best… It's hard. We're doing our best to include the right amount of story.”

Arcane Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

