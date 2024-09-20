Only two short months remain before Netflix's smash-hit League of Legends series Arcane returns, yet Vi is already down for a fight. As part of its Geeked Week Live 2024 event, the streamer released a new sneak peek that shows the hotheaded vigilante taking out some aggression on an unfortunate string of opponents in an underground fighting ring. In addition to the action-packed, high-energy reintroduction to Hailee Steinfeld's character, official release dates were also given for when viewers can expect the epic conclusion to the saga of Vi and Jinx. Like the first run, Season 2 will be split into three acts, with Act One debuting on November 9 followed by Act Two on November 16, and Act Three on November 23.

Vi sports a new, edgier look in the new teaser and she gets a killer introduction. A massive man with an iron jaw enters a ring to rapturous applause before being quickly decimated by a single punch from Vi. After her sister's attack on the council and the physical and emotional destruction left behind by Season 1, she spends her time sending opponent after opponent to the ground in dominant fashion and drinking her troubles away at a local bar. Through her fights and binges, flashes of Jinx, Caitlyn, and others crop up as she appears to push away everyone around her. She's living in a self-destructive cycle of rage until the music builds, and we finally see her flame out, taking a beating and ending up back in her apartment battered and bruised.

Arcane Season 2 will immediately answer a few burning questions as it picks up in the aftermath of Season 1's finale with the council destroyed in Jinx's blast and tragedy striking the wealthy city of Piltover. Vi is now firmly on the opposite side of her sister Jinx as the two prepare for war between Piltover and the undercity of Zaun. As part of Caitlyn's strike team to clean up the remnants of the crime lord Silco's insurgents and take Shimmer off the streets for good, the older sister is set on a collision course with her once-beloved sibling, determined to take her down in an emotional final confrontation. Joining Steinfeld for the series finale is her Annie Award-winning co-star Ella Purnell as Jinx alongside Katie Leung, Reed Shannon, Amirah Vann, Mick Wingert, Ellen Thomas, and Brett Tucker, with Fortiche Production once again providing the stunning animation.

'Arcane' Season 2 Gets a New Aftershow With Purnell and Steinfeld

Co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee are back at the helm for Season 2 with much of the same team that helped the series win four Emmy Awards, sweep the Annie Awards, win Best Adaptation at the 2022 Game Awards, and earn a Billboard Music Award nomination for its soundtrack following the show's 2021 debut. The return of Arcane is one of the most-anticipated at Netflix, with the series becoming a defining example of what a video game-based show can be. On top of all the excitement about the end of Vi and Jinx's emotional tale, Netflix had one more surprise to commemorate Season 2. After the release of each act, Steinfeld and Purnell will pair up for an aftershow, fittingly titled Afterglow, that will unpack everything that happens in detail. More information will be released in the coming weeks before the new episodes arrive.

Arcane's second and final season on Netflix kicks off with Act One on November 9. The following acts will arrive on November 16 and 23. Check out the new teaser in the player above and stay tuned here at Collider for more from Geeked Week as news comes out.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch on Netflix