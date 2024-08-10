The Big Picture Arcane Season 2 shows Jinx in trouble as everyone is after her, including the elite and those from Zaun.

In the new clip, Jinx faces Smeech's gang, but is saved by a mysterious someone.

The Netflix show has been a huge success, winning awards and accolades. Season 2 premieres in November 2024.

Arcane season 2 made it clear that people are after Jinx, and fans got a glimpse of how that turns out in the latest clip. The next installment of the League of Legends screen adaptation will released in just a few months, where the Piltover Council have declared war after the events of the Season 1 finale. But it seems that it is not just the elite who are after this girl, as there are those living in Zaun who have eyes on her as well.

In the sneak peek clip titled "Enemy of my Enemy," Jinx (Ella Purnell) is seen running away but ends up being surrounded by Smeech and his gang. Just before more harm is done towards her, the group is stopped by someone who may also have an interest towards the girl. Jinx has shown calmness throughout the whole ordeal and doesn't hesitate to reveal that she was the one who killed Silco.

Alongside the clip, Arcane shared a poster on social media, showcasing many familiar faces from the Netflix show. Back in June, Netflix dropped a trailer for the upcoming season, which teased a duel between the two sisters, as well as a war between the two cities. In addition, the show announced that it will be releasing a physical Blu-ray steelbook, as well as a limited collector's edition in October.

What is 'Arcane' about?

Arcane is a show based on the popular MOBA game called League of Legends by Riot Games, where it follows a tale of two sisters who were separated, and the power struggles between two cities due to clashing ideologies. Aside from Purnell, it also starred Hailee Steinfeld, Kevin Alejandro, Jason Spisak, and Katie Leung.

The show was released on Netflix on November 2021, and since then has received a perfect 100 percent critics score and an average 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show received numerous accolades as well, such as "Best Adaptation" at The Game Awards, "Outstanding Animated Program" at the Primetime Emmy Awards, and was nominated for "Best Television Production" at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Season 2 was announced weeks after season 1 aired due to its success. In support of the show's production, IGN reported that Riot Games bought a "significant, non-controlling stake" in Fortiche Production, the studio behind the show. Unfortunately, Arcane Season 2 will be the final installment, and it's unknown if more shows based on the video game will be released as spin-offs.

Arcane Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in November 2024. In the meantime, you can stream all of Season 1 on the streaming platform. Follow Collider for more updates and you can watch the clip below.