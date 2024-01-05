This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Netflix has shared the first teaser for Arcane Season 2 alongside its release date.

The upcoming season will see Vi and Jinx's storylines diverge, building anticipation for character development in the upcoming season.

Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell voice Vi and Jinx, respectively, in the acclaimed animated series.

Netflix has shared the first look at the second season of Arcane, while announcing that the acclaimed animated series will return in November of this year. Through the launch of a short teaser, the studio has told the fans of the show just how long they'll have to wait for the release of the new episodes, after the first season of the series premiered in 2021. Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) has finally realized that she and Jinx (Ella Purnell) are headed down different paths, setting the stage for their growth as characters in the episodes that will be added to Netflix ten months from now.

League of Legends fans might recognize a silhouette that looks like Warwick in the short teaser, with the character known for hunting the gray alleys of in the world of the video games. The footage begins with painful chemical experiments, such as the ones directly related to the character's origins in the extended source material Arcane is based on. The creature has a powerful thirst for blood, becoming an extremely dangerous threat for anyone who crosses paths with him. Time will tell when he'll become a part of Vi's journey, as the world of Arcane becomes increasingly darker with every passing episode.

The first season of Arcane introduced Vi and Powder as a united pair of siblings, with them having to survive in a hostile environment. Over the course of the series, Powder and Vi go through strong disagreements, eventually leading to their separation. After her sister leaves her, Powder found refuge in her alliance with Silco (Jason Spisak), a dangerous assassin who looks to free the undercity from Piltover's control. As the first season came to an end, Jinx weaponized a gemstone to fire at the Piltover council. A war is about to escalate in the upcoming episodes of the acclaimed show.

What Will Happen in Season 2 of 'Arcane'?

Close

While Netflix is keeping the premise of the second of season of Arcane under wraps, the fact that the series' story is directly connected tot he world of League of Legends means that the upcoming conflict will remain consistent with what fans have learned from playing the online battle arena game. Vi and Jinx have plenty of unfinished business with one another, and Ekko (Reed Shannon) did just reveal his hideout to Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert). In an uncertain world, two former sisters will lead the opposing sides of an escalating war, in a series that has won four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Arcane In the cities of Piltover and Zaun, tensions rise as inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords grow increasingly dissatisfied with the constraints of a devastated society. With the situation on the verge of being unsustainable, two sisters steal an artifact of immeasurable power. Discovery and danger collide as heroes are born and bonds are broken. Will this power change the world? Or will it lead to ruin? This is the world of Arcane Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch Now