The Big Picture The new Arcane Season 2 trailer promises a thrilling conclusion with Vi and Jinx on opposite sides of a conflict set to escalate into war.

The talented team behind Arcane, including the voice cast and animators, will return for Season 2, adding to the anticipation.

Arcane Season 2 does not yet have an official release date, but will hit Netflix sometime in November.

Netflix recently teased its upcoming animation slate with a sizzle reel full of clips for what's to come in the near future. Although Arcane was part of the showcase in anticipation of Season 2's release this fall, the streamer released the first trailer and images today that provide a better welcome back to the wildly popular League of Legends show. Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the series hits a boiling point in the new footage, promising a climactic and satisfying final chapter following the events of the Emmy and Annie Award-winning first season.

Season 2 of Arcane will reunite sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Powder, better known as Jinx (Ella Purnell) after their paths diverged in Season 1. Originally sharing a close bond as siblings, their relationship is forever altered after Powder accidentally kills their adoptive father, Vander (JB Blanc), and two of her friends during a rescue mission. Thanks to the incident and a misunderstanding, the pair end up on opposite sides of a conflict brewing between the wealthy Piltover and the undercity Zaun, with Jinx falling in with the dangerous crime lord Silco (Jason Spisak). Season 1 ended with disaster on the horizon as Jinx fired a rocket toward the council room packed with the most influential figures in Piltover, seemingly setting up the new episodes for tragedy.

The trailer begins in the direct aftermath of Jinx's attack, as the council appears to be destroyed in the blast. Piltover is ready to rain fire and fury on Zaun for such a transgression, officially pitting Vi and Jinx on separate sides of the war. Everyone is gearing up for battle, including Vi, who will head into Zaun as part of Caitlyn's (Katie Leung) strike team to find Jinx, destroy the drug Shimmer, and clean up what remains of the insurgents loyal to Silco. With so many combatants entering the fray and machinery being deployed, it's clear that neither side will escape this conflict without casualties. Adding to the terror is a tease of the apparent emergence of Warwick with a haunting silhouette and a mighty roar. The footage ends with the inevitable yet heartbreaking clash between Vi and Jinx, now hell-bent on taking each other down.

'Arcane' Season 2 Will Feature Much of the Same Talent From Season 1

Much of Arcane's talented team will remain intact in Season 2, including Studio Fortiche, the animator responsible for the show's eye-catching, watercolor-adjacent art style. The same goes for the voice cast, which will once again be led by the talented duo of Steinfeld and Purnell, the latter of whom is coming off of another smash hit video game adaptation in Fallout. Also confirmed are Amirah Vann as Sevika, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Ellen Thomas as Ambessa, Brett Tucker as Singed, and Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger. New cast members will be announced in due time for all the new champions who could join the fray.

Arcane Season 2 is set to release on Netflix in November. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the series's return approaches and keep an eye on our full guide for everything you need to know about the new episodes.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

