This year’s Licensing Expo, the world’s largest licensing trade show, took place this past week from May 24 to 26, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, and it featured an abundant roundup of booths pertaining to all kinds of entertainment, including various anime and video game titles. While attending the event, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub was able to snag some images of some of the best displays on the expo floor.

For over four decades, the Licensing Expo has aimed at connecting entertainment and corporate brand owners with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees, and retailers. Naturally, what was arguably the most popular video game of the year thus far, FromSoftware’s newest RPG Elden Ring had its own large banner right next to publisher Bandai Namco. On the more vintage side of the gaming industry, there was a nostalgic booth dedicated to a classic version of Sonic The Hedgehog’s Green Hill Zone stage. Other gaming content featured in the exhibition pertained to the popular installment in the Persona series, Persona 5, and the 2021 multiplayer game Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.

A huge Pikachu balloon hovered above the Pokémon booth making it so that it wouldn’t be easily missed even by those who were not looking for it. Also well represented was Riot Games’ League of Legends. In one of the pictures, you can observe a number of figurines and collectibles of the game’s most iconic champions like Jinx, Ahri, Lux, and the newer Xayah and Rakan. In addition, the Netflix animated series Arcane was also highlighted with large posters — if you still haven't seen the show, we definitely recommend checking it out. Another epic poster belonged to Dungeons & Dragons, the tabletop RPG which has seen a new wave of fans and enthusiasts partly thanks to the rising popularity of Critical Role and its recent animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.

On the anime side of the exhibition, there was of course a booth belonging to the world’s largest anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. There was also a colorful booth entirely dedicated to tokidoki, the Japanese-inspired Italian brand which produces all sorts of adorable apparel, accessories, and art.

As for the anime titles that were most highlighted in the exhibition Dragon Ball Super was among them, with its own booth depicting two life-sized characters in the middle of battle. Some of the posters that can be seen in the photos belong to the sports anime Haikyu!!, in which we can see the lovable red-headed Hinata holding a volleyball in his hands, Tokyo Revengers, with Tokyo Manji’s Mikey and Draken in the front, and there was even a whole wall dedicated to My Hero Academia, which featured Class 1-A’s Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki. Other anime titles included in the exhibition were the upcoming and highly-anticipated Chainsaw Man, the horror anime Tokyo Ghoul, the classic Code Geass, and the comedic Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, among others.

Although the in-person exhibition has ended, an online offering is taking place until June 3, 2022. Check out the rest of our images from Licensing Expo down below.

