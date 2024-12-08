Now that the dust has settled on Arcane, my God, the takes have been flying. So many accusations, so many arguments, so many questions. Was the whole season rushed? Did it need another season? Wasn't this show supposed to be about the conflict between Piltover and Zaun? But I'm eager to run defense for how the show treated Jinx (Ella Purnell), as there's been too much conjecture that she got done dirty, and, frankly, I don't see it. While I wouldn't say her arc was delivered perfectly, people are jumping the gun when they claim she got disrespected, as I'd argue we got to see Jinx finally become the version of herself she always wanted to be, and went out on her own terms.

Jinx Is Clearly Still Alive

It should be stated that this is all predicated on the notion that Jinx is actually alive, which seems to be the case. It would be reasonable to assume she did die, since she seemingly blew herself up with a monkey grenade to save Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) by incapacitating Vander (JB Blanc) at the bottom of a spooky industrial shaft, a la Emperor Palpatine. Arcane is a show that doesn't mess around with red herrings much, so it's telling that the finale ends with us not seeing her body, seeing Caitlyn (Katie Leung) smirk with recognition as she examines the air vent schematics of where Jinx "died," and ending on a shot of an airship flying away, something childhood Jinx said she wanted to do. Plus, it ends with "The End" scrawled across the screen in her distinctly colored chicken scratch handwriting. Oh, and here's Ella Purnell herself evasively avoiding outright saying what happened to Jinx. Given that this version of Jinx has become an icon of the modern nerd pop culture landscape, it's strange that her demise would be met with little fanfare or retrospective pondering by the cast or showrunners. Unless, of course, she wasn't actually killed, presumably to become a wildcard presence in any of the upcoming shows that the creators have said they're currently making.

"Wasteland" Is Meant To Show Jinx's Character Growth

With all that said, the show does muddy the waters of this implication by having Jinx commit this act of sacrifice while playing the song "Wasteland." The show emphasizes the lyrics that speak to desiring death as rest, running out of hope and feeling at fault for being alone, and begging a loved one to let go. This is all while Jinx looks deeply into the eyes of Vi and then Vander with a look that can be described as happy or content. Jinx is a character who has either used suicidal language or shown rampant suicidal ideation throughout the entire show, but especially in season 2. The death of Isha (Lucy Lowe) was a massive trigger for her, one that seemingly plunged her back into the darkest recesses of her mentality, and even the hallucination of Silco (Jason Spisak) telling her it's best to walk away and "break the cycle" could be read in a number of different ways. It's easy to imagine that this song choice leads to a misconstruing of the story's intentions, as pairing an action like this with words like those comes off as tone-deaf at best and callously manipulative at worst. It can be perceived as playing into tropes of those who suffer from mental illness as hopeless lost causes, especially damning when attached to Jinx, whose whole character arc revolves around how her mental health affects her actions.

But let's consider why the song is even there at all. It was first used earlier in the finale, when Jinx definitely is attempting to kill herself using the same method, only to be saved by the real MVP, Ekko (Reed Shannon). Still riding on the high of experiencing an almost-romance with an alternate universe version of Powder, Ekko implores her that she can still move on from the past and build new things for people that are worth it. This clearly struck a chord in her, as we next see her launching a surprise attack that helps the united fronts of Piltover and Zaun defeat Viktor and Ambessa (Ellen Thomas), finally leaning into the rebel symbol that both Piltover and Zaun have made her out to be. Using a similar element across different story points draws attention to how things have changed, so "Wasteland," being a part of both her first suicide attempt and her sacrifice attempt, serves not as a bell tolling her demise but as a clarion call for the rebirth that she has decided for herself. She didn't make that decision under the pull of her schizophrenic delusions, like when she traps Vi in prison and is fully committed to self-destruction, she made it after balancing out that drive with wisdom that Ekko gave her because alternate universe Powder gave it to him. In other words: Jinx saved herself across an ocean of time by taking all of her loved ones with her.

Jinx Has A Genius For Evolving Herself

For as much as she suffered and got dumped on by everyone, Jinx always had a genius for resiliency and reshaping herself for survival. Much like her sister, she has a remarkable ability to bounce back against opposition and find a new path forward, despite how hard she takes her losses. Unlike Vi, she has a mental elasticity that, when not hampered by mental illness, allows her greater freedom of thought on how to solve problems in her life. Her skill with making weapons and gadgets, her brilliance at hiding in the shadows, and her commitment to "killing" Powder in favor of Jinx all speak to somebody who can roll with whatever gets thrown at her. Despite that, she still couldn't shake off her core belief that she would inevitably hurt anyone who loved her, so she made the best compromise she could think of. In fairness, it's unlikely she could have ever publicly reconciled with Vi, as she was objectively a terrorist who killed high-ranking politicians of Piltover and was known to be complicit in a criminal drug empire in Zaun. Whatever the reason, she knew that staying where she was wasn't right for her, and so she left in a way that would both wipe away her identity as the "Jinx" terror but give her the chance to make a new Jinx.

Look at how Jinx redesigned her look and built her airship for the surprise attack, and you see a visual representation of what she means when she tells Vi that she'll always be with her. The balloon is drawn to look like Isha's helmet, she's drawn markings over her face and body like Ekko, and she's even grown out her hair to be reminiscent of Vi's signature overhang. Yet, somehow, when she floats onscreen boasting a Gatling gun and crashing a firefight like she's Jack Sparrow, she still fundamentally feels like Jinx, albeit a more fully realized Jinx we've never seen before. She knew she was leaving it all behind from the moment she teamed up with Ekko, but she was okay with that because she finally figured out how to carry the love of others with her in a healthy way. It's still a decision that hurts Vi and (presumably) Ekko, but Arcane has repeatedly shown how the best of intentions can still inevitably hurt those you want to protect. The show didn't deal her a bad hand by having her force herself away from life with Vi, it set her free from the burdens of the past and let her define herself entirely on her own terms. As she herself said, nothing ever stays dead, and if those last-minute teases are any indication, maybe now she's finally started living.

