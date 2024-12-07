Aside from the incredible animation, plot and performances, some of the biggest highlights of Arcane come from the scenes that incorporate its two seasons' incredible soundtracks. The songs within the show have been critically acclaimed and always, no matter what, seem to enhance the scenes they're included in, tenfold. Bringing artists together like the likes of d4vd, Ramsey and Sting, Arcane's massive soundtrack is stellar.

Fans thought it couldn't get better than the first season's collection of songs, until the second season came in and blew fans away once again. Some of the most impactful and incredible scenes in the entire series are made as good as they are with the help of the tracks that play behind them at the moment. Sometimes it's a slow song or an action-packed bop, but regardless of what they are, the tunes in Arcane always impress audiences.

10 "To Ashes and Blood" by Woodkid

Season 2: Episode 3, "Finally Got the Name Right"

Everyone knew that walking into Arcane Season 2, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) would come to blows once again, especially after the way the first season ended. But no one expected the scene when they first face off once more to be as good as the battle in Arcane Season 2, Episode 3, "Finally Got the Name Right". Part of the reason it's so impressive is because of the song playing during the fight: "Ashes and Blood" by Woodkid.

Rather than being a fast-paced and upbeat song, like fight tracks of the past, "Ashes and Blood" by Woodkid finds itself being a dramatic and cinematic song of slow pace. It fits this battle specifically because of the context and emotions behind it. The filmmakers don't want people to be excited by the fight, but rather emotionally compelled by it.

9 "Remember Me" by d4vd

Season 2: Episode 6, "The Message Hidden Within the Pattern"

One of the biggest reveals of the second season of Arcane is that the beloved Vander (JB Blanc) is actually alive, as a beast that has been sent into bloodlust. However, obviously, if anyone could have brought his mind back from the brink, it was his two daughters. During the scene in which Viktor (Harry Lloyd) is trying to heal the man-turned-monster, the song "Remember Me" by d4vd made it far more emotional and ushered in a scene that broke viewers' hearts.

During the track's emergence, amidst Viktor trying to heal Vander, a series of flashbacks appear in the father's mind, displayed in beautiful water colors. These memories of a life once beloved, far simpler than the one they live now, feel both heartbreaking and heartwarming with this incredible song by d4vd behind it. After his track for Invincible, it seems like d4vd is on a roll with creating songs for hit media.

8 "Goodbye" by Ramsey

Season 1: Episode 3, "The Base Violence Necessary for Change"

One of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire Arcane series is the inciting incident itself: the moment in which Powder (Mia Sinclair Jenness) accidentally blows up the building and unintentionally kills Vander and her friends in the process, resulting in Vi hitting her and abandoning her. The astounding performance from Mia Sinclair Jenness already rips the hearts from fans' chests, but "Goodbye" by Ramsey playing during the sequence brought tears to pretty much everyone's eyes.

For a moment so profound, the creatives behind Arcane needed a song that enhanced the emotions behind the story, making this incredibly important moment memorable, which is what it needed to be. Not to mention, the meaning of the song and its lyrics fit the scene incredibly well, providing some wonderful subtext to the track.

7 "Snakes" by PVRIS & MIYAVI

Season 1: Episode 8, "Oil and Water"

Of the fight scenes in the Arcane series, among the best lies the one that overlays "Snakes" by PVRIS & MIYAVI. The battle in which Vi and Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) take on the Turbo Chemtanks together is visually electrifying and thrilling as ever. When people reference fight scenes from Arcane, this one is always the one at the top of the list.

The two facing off with these monsters is a sequence that is fast-paced and intense as ever. The somewhat techno sound of the song's instruments also subtly enhances the technological weapons in use in the fight, as well as the vocals, making it feel even more quick-moving. The fast-paced nature of the scene also helps the big, impactful punches and hits feel even more so.

6 "What Could Have Been" by Sting & Ray Chen

Season 1: Episode 9, "The Monster You Created"

The ending to the first season of the show is emotional for a plethora of reasons. Whether it be because Jinx is giving up on having a relationship with Vi, her murder of numerous people, Caitlyn (Katie Leung) seemingly losing everything or the blue-haired girl remembering the father figure she lost, this scene was a heartbreaking way to finish off the debut outing of Arcane.

"What Could Have Been" by Sting & Ray Chen's slow, dramatic and cinematic vibe brings this scene to the peak it needed to reach, especially since the music is allowed to ruminate, as most of the in-world sound is muffled or dropped completely. This allows the song to truly enhance the meaning of the scene. Not to mention, the lyrics of the song, specifically when they sing, "Why don't you love who I am?" feels like Jinx's message to Vi in this moment.

5 "Heavy is the Crown" by Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong

Season 2: Episode 1, "Heavy is the Crown"

The song has to be pretty important if it has the entire episode, the first one of Season 2, named after it. Capping off the episode, "Heavy is the Crown" by Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong is dramatic, orchestral and makes the decisions made by each character at the end of Season 2's debut feel even more final and impactful.

Whether it be Jayce deciding to continue his work, Vi joining the government to team with Caitlyn or the young woman taking charge in her newfound role, "Heavy is the Crown" adds to the weight of the new responsibilities on everyone's shoulders. The name and lyrics of the song truly describe the decisions made in the episode. Those who choose to take these responsibilities bear a heavy weight, and it sets up the new plot threads moving forward perfectly.

4 "Guns for Hire" by Woodkid

Season 1: Episode 6, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"

The "Guns for Hire" by Woodkid is a chilling moment and a huge turning point in Season 1. Playing over the scene in which Jinx decides to light up her flare to signal for Vi, it allows the moment to feel heavy and powerful. The dead bodies of her late friends appearing behind her, implying the deaths weighing on her shoulders and how she carries that burden, is heartbreaking.

This scene is one of the absolute highlights of Season 1, inciting the final act of the first run of Arcane. There are also so many other things happening within the scene surrounding the likes of the Enforcers and Silco (Jason Spisak), but the reconnection of the sisters is at the heart of the show, making this an incredible moment on that alone.

3 "Isha’s Song" by Eason Chan

Season 2: Episode 6, "The Message Hidden Within the Pattern"

From her first scene in the season, Isha (Lucy Lowe) became a fan favorite, but she had death written all over her. So, when it eventually came around, fans knew they would be hearbroken, but they didn't expect the scene to hurt as much as it did. A huge part of this is thanks to "Isha’s Song" by Eason Chan playing over it. It's moving and gut-wrenching, making this scene rip tears from viewers' eyes.

Not only is the performance by Eason Chan astounding, but the instrumental playing behind him and the way it utilizes violins brings the emotions of the scene to a peak. It's the perfect song to play to send off Isha, sacrificing herself to save her sister, showcasing just how much of an impact Jinx had on the young girl.

2 "Dynasties and Dystopia" by Denzel Curry, Gizzle & Bren Joy

Season 1: Episode 7, "The Boy Savior"

Arguably, the most beloved fight scene in the entire Arcane series is the street fight between once childhood friends, Jinx and Ekko (Reed Shannon). The use of the visuals switching between their modern day and childhood selves emphasizes their old friendship and just how much these two once meant to each other. But, at the same time, the song, "Dynasties and Dystopia" by Denzel Curry, Gizzle & Bren Joy has a fast-paced and child-like feeling to it.

The use of a song so playful makes this use of childhood visuals feel less like a fight and more like a flashback to the two when they would play together. It also makes the contrast between that and their modern selves being more serious, even larger. So, when Ekko gets to Jinx and starts taking her down, it feels like the audience is being punched by reality. That child-like innocence is gone, and the real world has changed everything.

1 "Ma Meilleure Ennemie" by Stromae & Pomme

Season 2: Episode 7, "Pretend Like It's the First Time"

The entirety of Arcane Season 1, Episode 7, "Pretend Like It's the First Time" is already astoundingly emotional, as it is. The whole idea of Ekko getting to visit a universe where he got the future he always dreamed of is heartbreaking. But the love story between Powder and Ekko in this new universe is bittersweet. Ekko could have stayed, but he decided to work to get back to the Powder he knew, in hopes of saving her. Thankfully, though, he gets to share one last dance with Powder, to a song that has the entire fandom in a chokehold: "'Ma Meilleure Ennemie" by Stromae & Pomme.

This dance scene is incredibly important for Ekko's character. Not only is the scene animated at four frames a second, the amount of seconds that The Boy Savior can rewind time, but the lyrics of the song surround the idea of loving someone, yet leaving them. The lyrics perfectly fit the moment and enhance it to the tenth degree.

