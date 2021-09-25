We finally have a full trailer for Arcane, the animated series based on the League of Legends universe. What’s even better is that the new trailer comes attached to a release date. As part of its TUDUM event, Netflix released the new trailer today, detailing what fans can expect from the upcoming limited series which will be released starting in early November.

The new trailer promises the upcoming show will deal with much more than Vi’s and Jinx’s origin story. The sisters are still the heart of the production, with Vi becoming a law-enforcer while Jinx embraces a life of crime, choices that will tear them apart. Nevertheless, their rivalry will also be used to discuss the unfair gentrification of the city of Piltover, where all the poor people are pushed into the crumbling neighborhood of Zaun, which allows for criminals to explore the lack of hope of those who have nothing more to lose.

The trailer also reveals fan-favorites Viktor, Jayce, and Caitlyn will be a big part of the story, as Arcane will show what pushed these characters to become champions. There’s also an overarching danger the champions have to face, as the discovery of magic threatens the mechanical empire of Piltover. Yes, it's a lot to unpack, but the most important is that Arcane looks beautiful, filled with exhilarating action scenes that will please both fans of League of Legends and newcomers.

According to Netflix, Arcane has three distinctive story acts, each containing three episodes. The first act will focus on the beginning of the sisters’ story and will be released in early November, with the following acts coming to the streaming platform each subsequent week.

The original game and lore creators, Riot Games, produce Arcane together with animation company Fortiche Productions. Fortiche previously worked on the 2017’s Rocket & Groot miniseries for Marvel and in 2013’s animated trailer Get Jinxed, introducing one of the two Arcane protagonists. Riot Games' Christian Linke serves as showrunner and series co-creator alongside Alex Yee.

Commenting on the upcoming release of Arcane, Linke said:

“When we set out to produce Arcane, we knew that we had something really special with the story of Jinx and Vi. We wanted to explore the idea of what you would do for your family, what values you’d compromise, and the conflict you’d endure. The story, combined with the hand-painted art style and nuanced character animation we created in partnership with Fortiche, will bring players a rich glimpse into the world of League of Legends.”

Yee added:

“Arcane is a story of duality. How characters become divided across two halves of a city with values and opportunities that are opposite but complementary. Each with their own merits and flaws. You may be the hero in your story, but the villain in someone else’s.”

Arcane's character list and voice talent include Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell), Viktor (voiced by Harry Lloyd), Jayce (voiced by Kevin Alejandro), Caitlyn (voiced by Katie Leung), Silco (voiced by Jason Spisak), Mel (voiced by Toks Olagundoye), and Vander (voiced by JB Blanc). Each character got their own poster earlier this week. If Arcane proves successful enough, League of Legends has a current total of 156 champions it can explore in other media.

The first three episodes of Arcane will launch on November 6. The second act will launch a week later on November 13, and the third act will release on November 20. Arcane will be released on Netflix this Fall. Check out the new trailer below:

