A new trailer for Netflix's Arcane dropped and it brought us into the story of Piltover and its "seedy" underbelly known as Zaun. With an all-star cast, impressive animation, and the promise of diving deeper into the world of League of Legends, this is one foray into animation for Netflix that is sure to make audiences excited.

The cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro, and more. The show is directed by Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord, the series was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee.

The trailer does a good job of teasing the story of the sisters Vi and Jinx as they are separated as young children in the underbelly of Zaun, where there is danger at every corner.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Arcane' Music Video Reveals Imagine Dragon's Latest 'League of Legends' Song 'Enemy'

With Act One premiering on November 6, the final trailer gives us a look into Powder's search for her sister Vi and the two trying to find one another in the midst of this world. There are amazing action sequences, fun animation, and a world that reminds us of that of Ridley Scott's Blade Runner, Arcane seems like a wonderfully thrilling series. Then, Act Two will premiere on November 13 with Act Three premiering on November 20.

You can watch the trailer below and read more about Arcane here:

Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy - in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation and suspenseful storytelling.

KEEP READING: 'Arcane' Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's 'League of Legends' Animated Series

'Dune' Nears $300 Million at Global Box Office Thanks to Desert Power Dune's great week just got even greater.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email